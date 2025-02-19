‘That Arena Rock Show’ to tribute rock’s legendary bands at Egyptian Theatre

That Arena Rock Show takes the stage at the historic Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22. (Adam Montgomery AM Creative Medi)

Get ready to relive the golden age of rock when That Arena Rock Show takes the stage at the historic Egyptian Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22.

This electrifying tribute to rock’s most legendary acts delivers all the energy, lights and anthems that defined the era of arena rock concerts. That Arena Rock Show is more than just a concert—it’s an authentic rock experience featuring iconic hits from legendary bands such as Led Zeppelin, Queen, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Journey, Guns N’ Roses and more, according to a news release from the theatre.

With stunning visuals, high-energy performances and a setlist packed with fist-pumping rock anthems, this show transports audiences back to a time when big hair, big guitars and big voices ruled the airwaves. With powerful vocals, shredding guitar solos and a high-energy stage presence, That Arena Rock Show delivers a stadium-quality experience in an intimate setting.

Tickets start at $29.50 and can be purchased at the Egyptian Theatre box office during box office hours (Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday 3-6 p.m.), online at egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1225. The Egyptian Theatre located at 135 N. 2nd St. in downtown DeKalb.