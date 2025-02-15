Fogo de Chao Brazilian steakhouse opening near Woodfield Mall in April

A rendering of the forthcoming Fogo de Chao restaurant at 1950 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg as it's expected to look when it opens in April. (Photo provided by village of Schaumburg)

The Chicago region’s fifth Fogo de Chao Brazilian steakhouse is expected to open in April across the street from Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, where construction of its approximately $1.2 million building is nearing completion.

The 8,500-square-foot restaurant at 1950 E. Golf Road is directly east of the Centennial Center office building at 1900 E. Golf Road.

Attorney James Webster, representing the restaurant, attended this week’s Schaumburg village board meeting to apply for the liquor license and described the operation.

“They work off of rotisserie grilled meats that are put on large skewers,” he said. “And then you’ve got roving servers, and they go to the different tables and they’ll slice it off and put it directly on the customers’ plates. Very meat-centric, though they have seafood. They’ve got a great salad bar.”

When Mayor Tom Dailly asked his fellow board members whether there were any questions or comments, Trustee Jack Sullivan replied, “I’m hungry!”

“I was just thinking the same thing,” Dailly laughed. “It sounds delicious.”

Webster added there will be a full bar, but one that’s small in relation to the overall size of the restaurant. The business will open at 11 a.m. every day, closing at 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

“It’s a great location,” Webster said of the Schaumburg site. “If you like a lot of food, the food is excellent.”

The existing Illinois locations are in Rosemont, Naperville, Oak Brook and Chicago.

Fogo de Chao was started in Brazil in 1979, making Dallas its first U.S. location in 1997.

Since then, there have been 75 more locations that have opened across the country.

