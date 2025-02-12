Best Italian restaurants in suburbs, Illinois Valley

Gamberi e cappesante scampi is seen at Villa Verone in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

National Italian Food Day is Thursday, Feb. 13, and if you’re craving a taste of Italy, look no further than your own backyard.

Northern Illinois boasts a vibrant culinary scene, with a diverse selection of Italian restaurants offering everything from classic pasta dishes to innovative regional specialties.

Whether you’re seeking a romantic evening out, a family-friendly gathering, or a casual bite, this list will guide you to the best Italian dining experiences in the region.

To find out where to get the best Italian food in Kane, Kendall and McHenry counties, and the Illinois Valley area, we asked our readers to weigh in for the Shaw Media Best of the Fox and Best of the Illinois Valley contests. The results are in, and here are the top-rated Italian restaurants, as voted by audiences.

Tuscan shrimp and eggplant at Livia Italian Eatery in Geneva. (Shaw Media photo)

KANE COUNTY

Best Italian Restaurant: Villa Verone, 416 Hamilton St., Geneva

One of the Best: Livia Italian Eatery, 207 S. 3rd St., Geneva

One of the Best: Za Za’s Tavola Italiana, 5047 Shoreline Road, Barrington

KENDALL COUNTY

Best Italian Food: Rosati’s Pizza Pub, 1985 Marketview Drive, Yorkville

One of the Best: Danelli’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 228 E. Washington St., Oswego

One of the Best: Lakeview Grille, 604 W. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville

Bimbos Italian Restaurant, 1318 N. Riverside Drive, McHenry (Shaw Local file photo)

McHENRY COUNTY

Best Italian Restaurant: Bimbos Italian Restaurant, 1318 Riverside Drive, McHenry

One of the Best: Cucina Bella, 220 S. Main St., Algonquin

One of the Best: da Baffone Cucina Italiana, 111 N. Main St., Crystal Lake

Garzanelli's Supper Club in Oglesby (NewsTribune photo)

Best Italian Restaurant: Verucchi’s, 600 N. Greenwood St., Spring Valley

One of the Best: Garzanelli’s Supper Club, 750 N. Columbia Ave., Oglesby

One of the Best: Mona’s Italian Foods, 202 N. Main St., Toluca

Best Pasta: Verucci’s, 600 N. Greenwood St., Spring Valley

One of the Best: Corner 612, 612 4th St., Peru

One of the Best: Garzanelli’s Supper Club, 750 N. Columbia Ave., Oglesby