Best Italian restaurants in suburbs, Illinois Valley

National Italian Food Day is Thursday, Feb. 13, and if you’re craving a taste of Italy, look no further than your own backyard.
Northern Illinois boasts a vibrant culinary scene, with a diverse selection of Italian restaurants offering everything from classic pasta dishes to innovative regional specialties.
Whether you’re seeking a romantic evening out, a family-friendly gathering, or a casual bite, this list will guide you to the best Italian dining experiences in the region.
To find out where to get the best Italian food in Kane, Kendall and McHenry counties, and the Illinois Valley area, we asked our readers to weigh in for the Shaw Media Best of the Fox and Best of the Illinois Valley contests. The results are in, and here are the top-rated Italian restaurants, as voted by audiences.
BEST OF THE FOX
Best Italian Restaurant: Villa Verone, 416 Hamilton St., Geneva
One of the Best: Livia Italian Eatery, 207 S. 3rd St., Geneva
One of the Best: Za Za’s Tavola Italiana, 5047 Shoreline Road, Barrington
Best Italian Food: Rosati’s Pizza Pub, 1985 Marketview Drive, Yorkville
One of the Best: Danelli’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 228 E. Washington St., Oswego
One of the Best: Lakeview Grille, 604 W. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville
Best Italian Restaurant: Bimbos Italian Restaurant, 1318 Riverside Drive, McHenry
One of the Best: Cucina Bella, 220 S. Main St., Algonquin
One of the Best: da Baffone Cucina Italiana, 111 N. Main St., Crystal Lake
BEST OF THE ILLINOIS VALLEY
Best Italian Restaurant: Verucchi’s, 600 N. Greenwood St., Spring Valley
One of the Best: Garzanelli’s Supper Club, 750 N. Columbia Ave., Oglesby
One of the Best: Mona’s Italian Foods, 202 N. Main St., Toluca
Best Pasta: Verucci’s, 600 N. Greenwood St., Spring Valley
One of the Best: Corner 612, 612 4th St., Peru
