BoDeans returns to Rialto Square Theatre in April

BoDeans will return to the Rialto Square Theatre on Saturday, April 12. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

With countless tunes recognizable from the first note, rip-roaring gigs and a whole lot of energy, BoDeans continues to contribute to the American songbook as a tried-and-true institution, according to a news release from the theater.

Founded and led by original frontman, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Kurt Neumann, the band’s catalog consists of generational anthems such as “Good Things,” You Don’t Get Much,” “Idaho” and “Closer To Free,” just to name a few.

The band still reflects the soul and spirit of the modern American experience on its 14th full-length offering, “4 The Last Time.”

“The music of BoDeans has defined much of my life,” Neumann said in the release. “I consider myself fortunate to be able to do what I enjoy. I wanted to creatively do something positive for the world instead of just taking from it. So, this is what I’ve chosen to do with my life. The music was always about the blue-collar dream of a better life, and it still is.”

BoDeans emerged out of Waukesha, Wisconsin, in 1986 with the seminal debut, “Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams,” produced by T Bone Burnett. After “Outside Looking In” (1987), “Home” (1989) and “Black and White” (1991), “Go Slow Down” (1993) yielded “Closer To Free,” which famously served as the theme song for the smash hit TV series “Party of Five.”

With a sought-after discography, BoDeans' music landed hundreds of television and film placements, and the band has toured with U2, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Tom Petty, The Pretenders and David Bowie, in addition to gracing the bills of Farm Aid, Summerfest and Austin City Limits.

Ticket prices begin at $39.50 (additional fees may apply). Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.