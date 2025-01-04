Trivia nights bring fun to northern Illinois bars

Monica Maschak – mmaschak@shawmedia.com Patrons enjoy food and drinks at Fatty's Bar and Grille in DeKalb. Fatty's hosts trivia nights on Wednesdays.

Bar trivia nights are a great way to have fun, meet new people and test your knowledge.

The format varies, but most trivia nights involve teams of two or more people answering questions from a variety of categories, such as history, pop culture and sports. The team with the most correct answers at the end of the night wins a prize, such as a gift certificate or free drinks.

Trivia nights, which are usually held weekly or monthly, are also great ways to learn new things and challenge yourself. If you’re looking for a fun and social activity, check out trivia night at an establishment near you.

Here is a sampling of local bars that offer trivia.

DeKalb County

Hometown Sports Bar & Grill, 241 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, has trivia at 8 p.m. Tuesdays.

Fatty’s Pub & Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, has Pop Culture Trivia Nights at 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

PJ’s Courthouse Tavern, 202 W. State St., Sycamore, has trivia at 7 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month.

DuPage County

Bryan’s American Grille, 2009 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove, has trivia at 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Warren’s Ale House, 51 Town Square, Wheaton, has trivia night at 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

O’Neill’s Pub, 236 E. St . Charles Road, Lombard, has trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

Two Brothers Artisan Brewery, 30w315 Calumet Ave. W, Warrenville, has trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

Kane County

The Pub, 221 Main St., Maple Park, has trivia at 7:30 p.m. Mondays.

River Street Tavern, 102 N. River St., East Dundee, has trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

Sturdy Shelter Brewing, 10 S. Shumway Ave., Batavia, has trivia at 7 p.m. on select Tuesdays. See website for dates.

Global Brew Tap House, 2100 Prairie St., St. Charles, has trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Old Republic Kitchen + Bar, 155 S. Randall Road, Elgin, has trivia at 8 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sidecar Supper Club, 12 N. River St., Batavia, has team trivia at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays.

Kendall County

Suzy’s Bar & Grill, 4353 Tuma Road, Yorkville, has trivia at 7 p.m. Mondays.

Riverside Pizza Pub, 1100 Douglas Road, Oswego, has trivia at 7 p.m. on select Mondays. See website or Facebook page for exact dates.

Fox Republic Brewing Company, 101 W. Hydraulic Ave., Yorkville, has trivia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Pig Dog Pub, 1250 S. Broadway, Montgomery, has trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

La Salle County

Shakers, 121 W. Stevenson Road, Ottawa, has trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

Ogle County

Double-O Saloon, 555 N. Clark St., Monroe Center, has monthly trivia nights on Tuesdays. See website for details.

Flight Deck Bar & Grill, 1207 W. Gurler Road, Rochelle, has monthly themed trivia at 6:30 p.m. on select Wednesdays. See their Facebook page for exact dates.

McHenry County

Galati’s Hideaway, 800 Feinberg Court, Cary, has trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

DC Cobb’s, 226 Main St., Woodstock, has trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

Epic Deli, 2616 Schaid Court, McHenry, has trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

DC Cobb’s, 11808 Coral St., Huntley, has trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Stage Left Cafe, 125 Van Buren St., Woodstock, has trivia at 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, has trivia at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.

Scorched Earth Brewing Company, 203 Berg St., Algonquin, has trivia at 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Whiteside County

The Rusty Fox Wine & Ale House, 1 E. 3rd St., Sterling, has Think, Sink or Drink Trivia at 6:30 p.m. on select Wednesdays. Check the website for details.

Will County

Craft’d, 16031 S. Lincoln Highway, Plainfield, has trivia at 7 and 8 p.m. Mondays.

Ashbury’s Restaurant at Boughton Ridge Golf Course, 335 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, has trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

McBride’s on 52, 2727 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, has trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.