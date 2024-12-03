Indulge in a freshly-baked treat for National Cookie Day on Dec. 4

Steve Buresh’s Cookie Store features dozens of variety of cookies like the Cinnamon Bun Cookie, top left clockwise, Oreo Chocolate Fudge, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, and Turtle Cookie. (Gary Middendorf)

National Cookie Day is Wednesday, and what better way to celebrate than by indulging in some delicious cookies from your favorite local bakeries?

No matter what your favorite flavor is, you’re sure to find something delicious at one of these local bakeries. So be sure to celebrate National Cookie Day on Dec. 4 by treating yourself to a fresh-baked cookie!

Sweetness Cookie Company – South Elgin

Sweetness Cookie Company specializes in custom-decorated sugar cookies, as well as making a variety of other flavors like lemon, cinnamon roll, key lime, and many more. They also have coffee, cake pops, ice cream, brownies, macarons, and more. 454 Redington Drive D, South Elgin. facebook.com/SweetnessCookieCompany

Steve Buresh’s Cookie Store – Plainfield

Steve Buresh, a third generation baker, opened the Cheesecake Store in 2014 and opened his second bakery the Cookie Store in September of 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Gourmet “out of this world” cookies are what you’ll find at this brand-new location, which is adjacent to Steve’s Cheesecake Store. Cookie varieties include Sugar Star Sprinkle, Out of This World Brownie Cookie, Krispies Cookie Crater, Strawberry Stardust, and more. Rotating flavors include s’mores cookies and seasonal mini pies and cheesecakes. 14220 S. Lincoln Highway, Plainfield. cookiestoreonline.com/

Sweet Sensations – Geneva

If you’re a fan of edible cookie dough, you’ll love this small sweet treat retailer in downtown Geneva. All their goodies are based around a variety of cookie dough flavors. Other treats include milkshakes, pies, baked goods, and more. 227 S. 3rd St., #109, Geneva. sweetsensationsgeneva.company.site/

Making Sweet Memories – Shorewood

Not only does Making Sweet Memories have a full retail bakery, it also offers cake and cookie decorating classes, parties, and other events. Enjoy a wide variety of cookies, brownies, scones, cupcakes, and more. They also do custom orders. 807 W. Jefferson St., Unit N, Shorewood. msweetm.com/

Riverside Bake Shop – McHenry

Located in downtown McHenry, this bakery has been creating an assortment of sweet treats, including sugar cookies, smiley cookies, specialty cookies, and many more cookie varieties, since 1971. Additional goodies include doughnuts, cakes, bread, and sweet rolls. 1309 N. Riverside Drive, McHenry. riversidebakeshop.com/

Sweet Temptations Dessert Co. – Yorkville

This award-winning, made-from-scratch bakery creates many treats to satisfy any craving. From cookies to cupcakes, truffles, cheesecakes, and bars, this locally-owned bakery has so many flavors to explore! The sweet shop is open to the public on Fridays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 728 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville. sweettemptationsco.com/

Milkshake and Cookies – Plainfield

Try a spicy PB&J milkshake, a butterscotch caramel pecan cookie, or an orange dream float at this locally-owned bakery. Other menu items include truffles, brownies, coffee and lattes, hot tea, and more. The shop also offers limited-time flavors and creations for holidays and other special events. 16122 S. Route 59, Plainfield. facebook.com/MilkshakeandCookies

Haylie B’s Bakery – Batavia

Haylie B’s specializes in scratch-made cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and dessert bars. The flavors of the delicious treats vary monthly. Some cupcake flavors include not only the classic chocolate and vanilla, but blueberry pancake, cookies & cream, and mocha chip. 109 E. Wilson St., Batavia. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Spring Valley Bakery – Spring Valley

From creatively decorated cookies and cupcakes to specialty holiday creations, this award-winning bakery in Spring Valley is a must-visit. Try a homemade pie, a glazed doughnut, or a warm pastry with your morning cup of coffee. 119 W. St. Paul St., Spring Valley. facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088498329932

The Village Bakery – Oregon

Find sweet treats like candy explosion cookies, cupcakes, thumbprint cookies, brownies, French silk pies, and so much more. The Village Bakery is proud to create job opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities. 101 N. 3rd St., Oregon. thevillagebakery.org

Elleson’s Bakery – Sycamore

This family-owned bakery has been providing freshly baked goods and sweets to DeKalb County since 1987. The recipes for the cakes, cookies, and other goodies have been handed down from generation to generation. Elleson’s is famous for their cinnamon roll bread sprinkled with sugar. 344 W. State St., Sycamore. For more information, call 815-895-4533.

Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery – Sandwich

Relax and unwind after a long day at Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery in Sandwich. The bakery was opened in 2014 by local resident Angie Davis. Guests can enjoy a freshly brewed coffee, cappuccino, or espresso with a pastry, pie, muffin, cookie, or cupcake. All treats are made fresh each day from scratch. Check out the selection of holiday-themed desserts. 1004 E. Church St., Sandwich. angiessugarbuzzbakery.com

Baker Street – Dixon

Have lunch, a gourmet cup of coffee, and of course, dessert, at Baker Street in downtown Dixon. Indulge in a scone, croissant, muffin, cupcake, eclair, cookie, cinnamon roll, or a lemon blueberry biscuit. Baker Street is famous for their legendary lemon blueberry biscuits. Baker Street can make specialty cakes and pies for special events. 111 W. 1st St., Dixon. bakerstreetcafeandcatering.com

The Ottawa Bakery – Ottawa

The Ottawa Bakery makes homemade cookies, cannolis, cakes, cupcakes, fudge, doughnuts, cinnamon rolls, and more. Grab a warm or iced cup of coffee while you’re there, too! Savory items like quiche, hot ham and cheddar pastries, and more are also on the menu. The small-batch bakery is locally owned and located in beautiful downtown Ottawa. 630 Court St., Ottawa. facebook.com/theottawabakery630/