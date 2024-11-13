Christkindlmarket returns to downtown Aurora Nov. 22 for holiday shopping

The Christkindlmarket opens at RiverEdge Park Nov. 22 with an array of vendors and special holiday events. (BryVisuals Photography 2023)

The Christkindlmarket returns to downtown Aurora for the 2024 holiday season, bringing festive and unique shopping experiences.

The admission-free German holiday market opens at RiverEdge Park Nov. 22 with more than 50 vendors and special holiday events.

The Christkindlmarket Aurora at RiverEdge Park, located at 360 N. Broadway, will be open Thursdays – Sundays from Nov. 22 through Dec. 24, with the following regular and special hours: Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 16-18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vendors include favorites like Chiya Chai, Bearhands & Buddies and Syrin. The expanded offerings will include additional photo opportunities and family-friendly activities, such as a scavenger hunt, glassblowing workshops and the lantern parade.

The Christkindlmarket 2024 souvenir collection features two annual mugs, a ceramic beer stein, a hand-crafted ornament and specially curated gift boxes. These limited-edition items will be available for purchase at the info and merch booths.

For more information, visit auroradowntown.org/the-holidays-in-aurora.