Ruf Records bringing 30th anniversary tour to Arcada Theatre in St. Charles

(Photo by Kala K)

Performers include Samantha Fish with Mitch Ryder, Canned Heat with Special Guest Bernard Allison and One-Woman Band Ghalia Volt.

According to a news release, Ruf Records has been a cornerstone of the blues genre, nurturing some of the most renowned and respected artists in the world since its founding in 1994 by Thomas Ruf. The 30th Anniversary Tour is not just a celebration of the label’s past, but a testament to its ongoing commitment to preserving and advancing the blues tradition of music.

The concert begins at 5 p.m. and ticket prices start at $49.

The Arcada Theatre is located at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles.

Click here to purchase tickets.