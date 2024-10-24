5 Things to Do: Tricks and treats coming to the Illinois Valley

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Ghouls Night Out: Head to downtown La Salle from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday for a spooky-themed night filled with shopping, local vendors, tarot card readers and mediums, free s’mores making stations, photo op areas and other activities. For every purchase you make at a participating business, you will receive a ticket for a gift card drawing at the end of the night. Each purchase equals one entry and you will receive a $25 gift card from one local business if your ticket is drawn. The main event is free to attend while vendors, tarot card and mediums are not and will charge their own rates.

2. Utica Fall Festival: A fun day of fall activities at 248 W. Canal St. including children’s games, making crafts, face painting, s’mores making, bounce houses, snacks and other activities.

3. Hometown Halloween / Nightmare on Fifth Street: Halloween activities are scheduled in La Salle and Peru. The Hocus Pocus Hags will perform at 10:30 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus parking lot at 209 Gooding St., La Salle. Participants will begin lining up for the 11 a.m. Halloween Parade 15 minutes before it begins at the same location. In the event of rain, the parade will be at the Grove Center at 1055 Sixth St. The parade and judging will offer a prize for the best costume by age group in the categories of 0 to 1, 2 to 4, kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grades, sixth grade and older and family and group. Following the parade, there will be trick or treating at local La Salle businesses beginning at 11:30 a.m. and running through 1 p.m. A pumpkin carnival featuring children’s games, activities food and snacks courtesy of Ax Church from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 944 First St. The Nightmare on Fifth Street event is from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at Washington Park, with 12:30 to 1 p.m. being reserved for sensory time. Halloween costumes are encouraged. The Hocus Pocus Hags will be performing at 2:30 p.m. Multiple local businesses, the city, the police and the fire department will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Didough’s Pretzels will be for sale.

4. Free bowling night for students: A free bowling night is scheduled 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, at the Streator Elks Club, 202 N. Park St. Free bowling, drinks, snacks, music and games will be provided. Streator community junior high and high school students will be admitted after showing a school ID. All students should use the Hickory Street entrance. There is an elevator for anyone who needs assistance. Adults will be supervising the event. This will be the first event for students provided by the Elks.

5. Scary organ, piano concert: A scary organ and piano concert is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Open Table United Church of Christ, 910 Columbus St., Ottawa, in the upstairs sanctuary. A reception will follow. The event is free and open to the public. Open Table is located on the corner of Jackson and Columbus streets, attendees can enter through the main floor entrance on Jackson Street.

