A scary organ and piano concert is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Open Table United Church of Christ, 910 Columbus St., Ottawa, in the upstairs sanctuary. (Julie Barichello)

A scary organ and piano concert is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Open Table United Church of Christ, 910 Columbus St., Ottawa, in the upstairs sanctuary.

A reception will follow. The event is free and open to the public.

Open Table is located on the corner of Jackson and Columbus streets, attendees can enter through the main floor entrance on Jackson Street.