Free bowling night for students set Oct. 25 at Streator Elks

Streator Elks Club Exalted Ruler Ashley Meiners (left) holds a poster and Treasurer Robert "Obie" Oberholtzer holds a grant check in a promotional photo ahead of a free bowling night hosted by the Elks Club on Friday, Oct. 25, for junior high and high school students. (Photo provided by Don Horton)

The Streator Elks Club was approved for a national grant that will provide a night of entertainment for high school and junior high school students.

A free bowling night is scheduled 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Elks Club, 202 N. Park St. Free bowling, drinks, snacks, music and games will be provided.

Streator community junior high and high school students will be admitted after showing a school ID. All students should use the Hickory Street entrance. There is an elevator for anyone who needs assistance. Adults will be supervising the event. This will be the first event for students provided by the Elks.

Students also must sign in and sign out at the entrance to the bowling alley, once a student enters, there will be no re-entries allowed, there will be a zero tolerance for misbehavior, including bullying, horseplay, foul language or violence and future events may be scheduled depending on attendance/participation.

“The Streator Elks would like to thank those who are committed to giving back to our community,” said Don Horton, trustee. “A special thank you to our Exalted Ruler, Ashley Meiners and Treasurer Robert “Obie” Oberholtzer for organizing the grant application process and seeing the project through and thank you to the local members of the Streator Elks.”

The Streator Elks also has received a grant for $2,000 for winter coats for school students and $1,500 to contribute to the Streator Ramp Builders, which puts together ramps for those in need.