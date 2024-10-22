La Salle to host Hometown Halloween featuring Hocus Pocus Hags

A member of the Hocus Pocus Hags focuses on a member of the crowd at the 2023 La Salle Halloween celebration. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Spooky enthusiasts will have another stop this month as La Salle has a parade, a performance by the Hocus Pocus Hags and a carnival planned for Hometown Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The Hocus Pocus Hags will perform at 10:30 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus parking lot at 209 Gooding St.

Participants will begin lining up for the 11 a.m. Halloween Parade 15 minutes before it begins at the same location. In the event of rain, the parade will be at the Grove Center at 1055 Sixth St.

The parade and judging will offer a prize for the best costume by age group in the categories of 0 to 1, 2 to 4, kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grades, sixth grade and older and family and group.

Following the parade, there will be trick or treating at local La Salle businesses beginning at 11:30 a.m. and running through 1 p.m.

A pumpkin carnival featuring children’s games, activities food and snacks courtesy of Ax Church from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 944 First St.

Citywide trick-or-treating then will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct 31, for all those interested in grabbing more sweet treats.