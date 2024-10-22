Swiss bliss: A small southern Wisconsin town has delighted in sharing its Swiss traditions and lifestyles

Nearly 80 years ago, a small southern Wisconsin town rich in Swiss heritage made a bold decision in a quest to bounce back from a decline in industry and economy.

Having looked to its roots and realizing it had something special, New Glarus began to promote itself as a town proud and willing to share its heritage not only with local, but visitors too — a plan that has since helped transform this small town into one of the Midwest’s unique tourist destinations.

Situated in rolling green hills, New Glarus is known as “America’s little Switzerland” and is about halfway between Monroe and Madison. Coming into town from the south, visitors will see one of the town’s most distinctive characteristics: all of town’s buildings have some sort of Swiss chalet motif to them. In fact, that became part of town code about 30 years ago, so even a national business such as Casey’s General Store has brown chalet decor on the front of its building.

Small mom-and-pop shops and Swiss-themed pubs make up most of New Glarus’ downtown. Swiss-themed gifts, handmade and imported home decor and — no surprise — cheese often make their way into customers’ shopping bags, reminders of their visit to this little slice of Switzerland.

Chalet of the Golden Fleece 618 Second St., New Glarus, WIsconsin. (Cody Cutter)

New Glarus’ Swiss heritage can be traced back to the town’s founding in 1845 by immigrants Nicholas Durst and Fridolin Streiff, who were originally from Glarus, Switzerland. News of its establishment delivered back to their home overseas helped bring over about 100 more Swiss immigrants to settle there. After its first 50 years, its population rose to about 600, with many residents being immigrants and their descendants — something that’s still true to this day, with several residents continuing to speak with a Swiss-German dialect. The dairy industry was dominant throughout town until mass consolidation of companies after World War II took a toll on the local economy.

New Glarus Brewing Co. in New Glarus, Wisconsin. (Cody Cutter)

New Glarus’ Swiss culture also is proudly shared in the town’s Swiss Historical Village and Museum and a busy calendar of annual events, which include the Wilhelm Tell Festival on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, featuring performances of the story of Swiss independence (more popularly known in America as “William Tell”) along with an art fair, children’s lantern parade and live music; and the four-day New Glarus Oktoberfest from Oct. 26-29 of all sorts of beer, live music, chainsaw carvings and a petting zoo.

Glarner Stube pub in New Glarus, Wisconsin. (Cody Cutter)

Other events include Swiss Volksfest (Aug. 4, on Swiss Independence Day); a car, truck and motorcycle show (Oct. 6) and the Christkindli (Christmas) Market (Dec. 6-8). Go to swisstown.com/events for a complete list of New Glarus’ special events.

New Glarus Visitor Center and Chamber of Commerce

418 Railroad St.

608-527-2095

Online: Swisstown.com, Facebook and Instagram (@new.glarus)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily (closed on weekends November through April)

A visit to the New Glarus Visitor Center will familiarize you with everything the Swiss-themed small town has to offer, from attractions to upcoming events and more. It’s stocked with informational booklets and pamphlets on local attractions, as well as a gift shop with clothing and more. Doubling as the town’s Chamber of Commerce, staff is also on hand to answer questions.

The building is a vintage-1887 train depot listed on the National Register of Historic Places that once served the former Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railroad – popularly known as the Milwaukee Road – until the line was abandoned in 1972 and eventually replaced by the Sugar River State Trail. Nearby is a Wisconsin state historical marker that shares information on the town’s past.

New Glarus Brewing Co.

2400 state Route 69

608-527-5850

Online: Newglarusbrewing.com, Facebook, Instagram (@newglarusbrewing), Twitter/X (@newglarusbrew)

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Unlike most independent breweries in the Midwest, what makes New Glarus Brewing Company’s beer stand out is not just its flavor, but it’s marketing approach, too. Owing to its motto of “Only in Wisconsin,” It’s not sold across state lines, so lovers of its beer have to make the trek across the border to grab a bottle or case of one of its nearly 20 brews: some of which are sold year-round, and others that seasonal or limited-time.

The brewery, situated on a hilltop overlooking the town, is best known for its Spotted Cow farmhouse ale, a fun and fruity beer distinguished by the yeast that the brewer allows to remain in the bottle.

The complex includes a store with all of the brewery’s beer, gift shop, tasting room, outdoor patio, museum and free sightseeing tours of parts of the bottling process. The “hard hat tour” is the brewery’s is more in-depth, with a guided, up-close journey of its inner workings; tours are at 1 p.m. each Friday, cost $31.65, and are reserved online.

Swiss Historical Village Museum

612 Seventh Ave.

608-527-2317

Online: Swisshistoricalvillage.org, Facebook

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (May through October)

Established in 1942, the Swiss Historical Village Museum shares stories about New Glarus’ origins through 14 replica and original buildings depicting life during the first 50 years after the village’s founding in the 1845. Buildings include a settler’s cabin, collectibles shop, school, blacksmith, farm implement, bee house and church.

The museum’s central building features a Hall of History, which shares stories and the process of emigrating from Switzerland to the United States. Special events, such as an old-fashioned pie and ice cream social, a harvest festival and 1800s-style church services dot the museum’s calendar; check online for up-to-date information.

Chalet of the Golden Fleece

618 Second St.

608-527-2614

Online: Newglarusvillage.com/recreation/chalet-of-the-golden-fleece, Facebook

Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (open on Sunday during special town events), or by appointment

This 1937 chalet-style home was once owned by Edwin Barlow, who helped bring theatrical performances of “Wilhelm Tell” to America. Barlow traveled to Switzerland and around the world extensively, bringing to New Glarus historical artifacts from overseas. The chalet is one of only three remaining and deemed authentic in Wisconsin, and is on the National Register of Historic places.

Among Barlow’s collection are several unique pieces of jewelry, such as a peacock pendant and earring set once belonging to Empress Carlota of Mexico, a set of Etruscan earrings believed to be from 600 B.C., a spy ring with a secret compartment for poison, exquisite pieces of china and crystal ware, including Waterford and Tiffany, and many more household items made of silver, pewter, glass and china. Wood carvings and peach pit sculptures also adorn the home museum, along with unique needlework, coins, art and peasant furniture.

Glarner Stube

518 First St.

608-527-2216

Online: Facebook

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

For 32 years, this replica Swiss pub has served plenty of brews and chews, and its menu features unique Swiss dishes that one would be hard pressed to find in other small towns New Glarus’s size.

Roesti is a popular appetizer — fried hash browns mixed with Swiss cheese served pancake style. Other Swiss favorites include breaded and pan-fried Wiener schnitzel; mildly spiced Schlubic beef sausage; fine ground Kalberwurst veal; the Pastetli combo of pork, veal and chicken; and “Stube style” Geschnetzeltes of pork sautéed with white wine, cream and mushrooms.

Puempel’s Olde Tavern

18 Sixth Ave.

608-527-2045

Online: Puempels.com; Facebook; Instagram and Twitter/X (both @puempels)

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Opened in 1893 as a tavern and boarding house, Puempel’s offers New Glarus Brewing Co. brews and sandwiches, pizza, brautwursts, hot dogs, and cheeses from local makers. The tavern also hosts special events with live music and dancing.

Puempel’s look hasn’t changed much in more than a century: its Brunswick cherry bar counter and back bar was built in 1912, and a series of murals on the wall depict events in 1800s European history.

The Bramble Patch

102 Fifth Ave.

608-527-4878

Online: Thebramblepatch.com, Facebook

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

New Glarus has more than just a sampling of Switzerland: there’s a little bit of Poland as well, and The Bramble Patch has an extensive selection of Polish pottery, both hand-carved and hand-painted overseas. These kinds of dishes are made from a specific kind of white clay only found in a few regions of Poland, which gives it more durability than other ceramics. They feature vibrant colors, unique designs and intricate patterns.

The store also sells local syrups, Christmas decor year-round and additional locally made gifts.

RECREATION

New Glarus Woods State Park

W5508 county Highway NN

608-527-2335

Online: Dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/ngwoods, newglaruswoods.org

Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily

New Glarus Woods State Park encompasses 435 acres and offers camping, hiking, picnicking and snowshoeing just south of town. In addition to dense forests and open play areas, an 8-mile bike trail is being built that will weave throughout the park.

In addition to being maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Friends of New Glarus Woods volunteer group actively improves and promotes the park; one of its large-scale events is the annual New Glarus Woods Trail Run, which features 8- and 16-kilometer running races, a 5-kilometer run-walk and a 1-mile fun run. This year’s event is Aug. 17 and registration proceeds will go toward park improvements.

Sugar River State Trail

Begins at New Glarus Welcome Center, 418 Railroad St.

608-527-2335

Online: Dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/sugarriver

Winding almost in parallel to the Sugar River and its distributaries, this trail, maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, stretchs 23 miles from New Glarus southeast to Brohead. It also goes by the towns of Albany and Monticello, where it intersects with the Badger State/Jane Addams Trail between Freeport and Madison.

Hiking, biking, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling (with 4 or more inches of snow) is allowed on the trail.

Situated on former Milwaukee Road right-of-way, the trail has 14 trestle bridges across creeks and ravines, as well as a replica covered bridge north of Brodhead. It winds through farmland, woods, hills and prairies with limestone earth features along the way.