Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony rescheduled to March

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 will now host the annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 30.

The induction ceremony was postponed earlier this fall amid an ongoing asbestos issue at the Rialto Square Theatre. The fourth annual event was to be held Oct. 20 at the Rialto.

The Class of 2024 inductees include country music singer Suzy Bogguss, Richard Marx, Marshall Thompson & The Original Chi-Lites, The Smashing Pumpkins, Howlin’ Wolf, Little Walter and Bo Diddley in the Artist/Performer category. Vee-Jay Records will join the Hall of Fame in the Record Label category as well as the late Willie Dixon and Steve Goodman as songwriters.

All tickets for the original performance will be honored for the new date. If patrons are unable to attend the new date, they should reach out to the original point of purchase for a refund before Nov. 14, according to a news release from the Rialto.

For more information, email boxoffice@rialtosquare.com, call 815-726-6600 or visit https://rialtosquare.com.