Rock legends Lou Gramm, John Waite to perform in St. Charles

John Waite will bring “40 Years of Missing You” to the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment)

The Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles will welcome two music legends to its stage in coming months, along with several other notable shows.

John Waite will bring “40 Years of Missing You” to the stage on Saturday, Nov. 16. Waite, who was also a member of The Baby’s and Bad English, will perform songs from his four decade career. Some of his biggest songs of the 80s and 90s include the Number 1 solo hit “Missing You” and “When I See You Smile” with Bad English. Additional popular songs include “Tears,” “Change” and “These Hard Times Are For Lovers.” Waite has been a fixture on radio stations throughout his career, and his music is still played today. Ticket prices begin at $49.

The legendary original voice of Foreigner, Lou Gramm, will be at the Arcada Thursday, Dec. 5.

The legendary original voice of Foreigner will perform at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles Thursday, Dec. 5. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment. )

Foreigner, including Gramm, are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Gramm’s voice can be heard on the band’s mega-hits, including their 16 Billboard Top 40 Hits. Some of the songs include “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Double Vision,” “Head Games,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded” and so many more. Ticket prices begin at $49.

A Concert for George: A Tribute to the Music of George Harrison will be at the Arcada Friday, Nov. 29.

Concert for George: A Tribute to the Music of George Harrison will be at the Arcada Theatre Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. ( Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment. )

On the first anniversary of former Beatle Harrison’s death on Nov. 29, 2002, his wife Olivia and son Dhani organized a memorial concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Rock legends Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty and others performed at the concert. Now, 22 years later, 15 of Chicago’s top musicians will recreate the original show in its entirety, performing songs written by Harrison as a Beatle and as a solo artist. Ticket prices begin at $29.

Additional upcoming shows include Mickey Dolenz, voice of The Monkees, Oct. 20; The Beat Goes On featuring Lisa McClowry as Cher Oct. 26; The Phil Collins Experience Nov. 2; W.A.S.P Nov. 8-9 and many more.

For a complete lineup of upcoming shows or more information about the Arcada Theatre, visit arcadalive.com.