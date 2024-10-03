New Lenox gets new Mexican restaurant

Don Jose’s Cantina & Taqueria restaurant in New Lenox features traditional Mexican cuisine with a contemporary style, according to its website. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The New Lenox Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for Don Jose’s Cantina & Taqueria at 1 p.m. Friday.

The celebration will take place at 1080 E Lincoln Hwy. in New Lenox.

The Don Jose’s restaurant “seamlessly blends traditional Mexican cuisine with contemporary flair” and features “classic dishes like birria, barbacoa and tacos al pastor, enhanced with creative twists such as Tuna Tartare in Kiwi-Celery Augachile and a nuanced take on Caesar Salad,” according to its website.

For more information, visit donjosecantina.com or call 855-366-5673.

