Brunch in northwest Illinois: A great way to enjoy the weekend

Waking up on the weekend is easy with these fabulous brunches in DeKalb, the Sauk Valley and the Illinois Valley. (Morguefile )

Brunch is more than just a meal; it’s a social gathering, a leisurely indulgence and a delicious way to start the day.

National Brunch Weekend is Oct. 7-8, and northern Illinois is serving up a bounty of brunch spots that are worth waking up for, where local chefs are putting their own unique spin on timeless favorites.

Here’s a list of locations in the area that serve weekend brunch.

Brunch can be an irresistibly delicious way to start the day. (Morguefile )

Brandywine Banquets & Restaurant

This lovely banquet hall and restaurant serves brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Visit their Facebook page or website for more information about menu items. Located at 441 Illinois Route 2 in Dixon. brandywinedixon.com

Uptown Grill

Sunday brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every week at this “polished casual American” restaurant in downtown La Salle. The brunch menu may vary seasonally, but items include fried chicken and Belgian waffle, corn flake-crusted stuffed French toast, eggs Benedict Royale, quiche Lorraine and more. A kids brunch menu is also available. Uptown Grill is located at 601 First St., La Salle. uptowngrill.com

Camp Aramoni

The brunches at this boutique campground not far from Starved Rock State Park are extra special because they’re only offered once a month and always have a different theme. Upcoming brunches include Oktoberfest on Oct. 6, Polka Brunch on Nov. 10 and Holiday Brunch with Santa on Dec. 8. Reservations are required, and several seating times are available. Camp Aramoni is located at 809 N. 2199 Road in Tonica. camparamoni.com

White Pines Lodge

Check out White Pines’ award-winning homemade breakfast buffet, served from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday mornings. The buffet features a rotating menu of chef-created classics and new favorites. Enjoy a Bloody Mary, Bloody Maria, Bloody Joseph, Mimosa or Bellini with your meal. White Pines Lodge is located at 6712 W. Pines Road, Mt. Morris. visitwhitepines.com/restaurant

Ste. Genevieve Riverboat Brunch Cruise

Sainte Genevieve Riverboat provides a unique dining experience on the Illinois River. (Shaw Local News Network)

Set sail aboard the Ste. Genevieve Riverboat and cruise along the Illinois River as you enjoy Sunday brunch. The two-hour cruises, which begin at 11 a.m., leave from Ottawa and travel west to Buffalo Rock. The sweet-and-savory brunch features food from local restaurants. The guides on the cruises will offer insightful information about the history and wildlife of the area. The boat is located at 231 Albin Stevens Drive, Ottawa. stegenriverboat.com/cruises

Thyme Craft Kitchen

This farm-to-table, locally sourced restaurant in Peru has an ever-changing brunch menu each week. Brunch is available on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu could have anything from biscuits and gravy, egg sandwich and shrimp and grits to house longanisa sausage and more. Thyme Craft Kitchen is located at 405 Fifth St., Peru. thymecraftkitchen.com

Lincoln Inn @ Faranda’s

While technically not brunch, the Lincoln Inn, located inside Faranda’s banquet hall, has one of the best breakfasts around! Breakfast is served Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu favorites include classic breakfast items like omelettes, skillets, avocado toast, chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, waffles, crepes and their famous homemade cinnamon rolls. Lincoln Inn @ Faranda’s is located at 302 Grove St., DeKalb. farandas.com/breakfast

Starved Rock Lodge

Come for the beautiful natural scenery, and stay for the food. Starved Rock Lodge, which offers lodging, bars, live music and a restaurant, is in the heart of Starved Rock State Park. The Sunday brunch buffet is open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Breakfast menu items include waffles, pancakes, omelettes, skillets and more, while lunch menu items include salads, sandwiches, soups and other dishes. Starved Rock Lodge is located at One Lodge Lane, Oglesby. starvedrocklodge.com