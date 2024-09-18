Here’s a map of pumpkin farms in northern Illinois for fall fun

Children look for the perfect pumpkin while visiting Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park. (Shaw Media file photo)

Fall is officially here, and that means pumpkin season is also here.

Pumpkin farms across the region open their gates to welcome families and friends for a day of festive fun. And while the star of the show is the pumpkin, these farms offer a variety of activities to keep visitors entertained. Hayrides, corn mazes and petting zoos are just a few of the popular attractions.

Here’s a list of pumpkin farms in northern Illinois where you can bring the whole family for a full day of autumn fun.

Abbey Farms – 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Beginning in 2024, Abbey’s apple orchard, aimed at supporting Marmion Abbey, should have apples available for picking. The farm aims to eventually grow 25 apple varieties. Individuals can sponsor an apple tree for $275, and they will receive a plaque, visitation access, early-picking rights, complementary ½ peck of apples and more. The farm’s Pumpkin Daze runs Sept. 21 through Oct. 27, and will feature a 40-acre pumpkin farm, corn maze, zip lines, petting zoo, antique tractors, corn cannon and much more. For more information, call 630-966-7775 or visit abbeyfarms.org.

All Seasons Orchard – 14510 Illinois Route 176, Woodstock. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. Offers an apple orchard, pumpkin patch and corn maze along with a petting zoo, giant swings, jumping pillow, mini zip line, pedal karts, and tire mountain. Call 815-338-5637 or visit allseasonsorchard.com.

Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm and Fall Fest – 13341 West 151st St., Homer Glen. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekends and Columbus Day, through Oct. 30. More than a dozen rides and other attractions including tractor-pulled hayrides, pony rides, train ride, pig races, petting zoo, haunted barn, fun barn and “Little House on the Scary.” Call 708-301-3276 or visit pumpkinfarm.com.

Boggio’s Orchard and Produce – 12087 IL Highway 71, Granville. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Pick pumpkins, gourds, squash and more. Fall activities include a petting zoo, corn maze, wagon rides, jumping pillow, apple slide, barrel train rides and more. Visit boggiosorchardandproduce.com or call 815-339-2245 for more information.

Bronkberry Farms – 18061 South Bronk Road, Plainfield. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Hayride being pulled by 1940s tractor, pumpkin patch and pre-picked apples, caramel apples, gourds, straw bales, corn stalks, mums, fall planters and Halloween decorations for sale. Call 815-436-6967 or visit bronkberryfarms.com.

Cody’s Farm and Orchard – 19502 River Road, Marengo. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Apple and pumpkin-picking available on weekends, apples in September and October and pumpkins in October. Also available are hayrides, play area, 5-acre corn maze, rubber duck races and pedal tractors. Call 815-568-7976 or visit codysfarm.com.

Dave’s Pumpkins – 9112 Algonquin Road, Huntley. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Pumpkins available plus pumpkin bowling, mini-broom corn maze, hay rides and pedal tractors. Cider donuts and spooky hay rides on weekends starting Sept. 17. Call 847-893-0002 or visit davespumpkins.com.

Dollinger Family Farm – 7420 E. Hansel Road, Channahon. 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Oct. 30, Pumpkin farm, corn maze, tipi, corn bin, bee farm, farm animals and play areas (huge hay piles, pirate ship, “conquer the castle,” sandbox, Hobbit Hole, tunnel). On weekends: train rides, hayrides, face painting, Native American exhibits. Call 815-467-4698 or visit dollingerfarms.com.

Like many other public farms, Dollinger Family Farm has a pumpkin patch and expansive gift shop. (Shaw Media)

Edwards Apple Orchard – 7061 Centerville Road, Poplar Grove. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with apple-picking ending a half hour early. In addition to apple and pumpkin picking, bakery, farm market, farm museum and children’s play area are open. Call 815-765-2234 or visit edwardsorchard.farm.

Evergreen Farm - Amy’s Greenhouse –11642 Fox Road, Yorkville. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily April through October. Sells homegrown fruit, vegetables, flowers, honey and more. Local fruits include peaches, blueberries, plums, grapes, apples, nectarines and more. When fall approaches, pumpkins, squash, corn stalks, straw and more will be available. For more information, call 630-553-5455 or visit evergreenfarmamysgreenhouse.com.

Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard – 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. In addition to the pumpkins and apples, Goebbert’s offers a haunted house, straw maze, train ride, corn box, jumping pillow, pedal karts, carousel, petting zoo and pony rides. Call 847-464-5952 or visit goebbertspumpkinpatch.com.

Heaps Giant Pumpkin Farm – 4853 U.S. Highway 52, Minooka. 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., through Oct. 31 (closing at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 31). Animals, corn maze, soybean maze, Milo’s Castle and Pirate Ship Playground, Heaps O’ Fun Straw Barn, hayride (weekends only) and U-Pick Pumpkin Patch (weekends only, pumpkins purchased separately). General store, concession stand, special events. Call 815-651-7288 or visit heapsgiantpumpkinfarm.com.

Honey Hill Orchard – 11783 Waterman Road, Waterman. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily through Halloween. Free admission; u-pick apple bag required to enter the apple orchard area, which costs $9 for a 1/4 peck bag and $30 for 1 peck bag. Cash only accepted for u-pick. In addition to an apple orchard, pumpkin patch, raspberries and sunflowers, Honey Hill Orchard offers a bakery and store, weekend hay rides, children’s play area with a straw maze and a petting zoo. Call 815-264-3337 or visit honeyhillorchard.com.

Johansen Farms – 710 W. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends, through Oct. 31. Petting zoo, baby chicks to hold, pony rides (October weekends only), hayrides, train rides, air-slides, toddler area, corn maze, pumpkin patch, apple cider doughnuts, open market area. Call 630-759-8711 or visit johansenfarms.com.

Johnson’s Pumpkin Stand and Corn Maze – 1502 West Motel Road, Sycamore. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays in October and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends in October. Cost is 1-acre maze $4 per person, 6-acre corn maze $7 per person, children age 3 and younger free; children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. The pumpkin stand also features a corn maze that is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Flashlights are welcome in the corn maze, and a large campfire is provided after dark. Cash or check accepted for payment only. For more information, call 815-895-3752 or visit johnsonspumpkinstand.com.

Jonamac Orchard – 19412 Shabbona Road, Malta. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily through Nov. 24; in November, the store and bakery is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and closes at 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $6 per person general admission to enter activity areas, age 2 and younger free on weekends; after school special rate $3.75 per person from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and noon to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 29. Jonamac Orchard features an apple orchard, pumpkin patch, a bakery and store, barnyard play area, jumping pillow, animal barn petting zoo, daytime corn maze, haunted corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin house, cider house tasting room, corn crib play barn, sunflower patch and bandshell. For more information, call 815-825-2158 or visit jonamacorchard.com.

Mark and Lisa Lockett of Downers Grove take their granddaughter Lexie Ruschke apple picking at the Jonamac Orchard in Malta. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Kane’s Family Farm – 2165 N 3020th Road, Ottawa. Open Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pumpkin patch, corn maze and outdoor adventures and games, food trucks, petting zoo, hayrides and more. Admission is $12 for ages 3 and older. Visit kanefamilyfarms.com or call 815-324-4144.

Keller’s Farmstand – 2500 Johnson Road, Oswego. Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Enjoy apple picking from their nearly 16,000 apple trees and enjoy fall festivities on Saturdays and Sundays. The fun includes a corn maze, face painting, wagon rides, farm animals, kids play area and more. kellersfarmstand.com/locations/oswego-farmstand.

Konow’s Corn Maze – 16849 S. Cedar Road, Homer Glen. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Two levels of corn mazes, animal barn, jumping pillow, train rides, hayrides, straw playground, pony rides, duck races, special events. Call 708-301-8845 or visit konowscornmaze.com.

Kuipers Family Farm Pumpkin Farm - 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday.The pumpkin farm features a corn maze, jumping pillow, pig races, haunted forest, tractor trains, pick-your-own pumpkin patch and much more. For admission prices or information, visit kuipersfamilyfarm.com or call 815-827-5200.

Livengood’s Pumpkin Patch – 31198 Illinois Route 40, Chadwick. Quality pumpkins grown locally. Call 815-499-8810 for information.

Poci’s Market & Greenhouse – 9571 Hoover Road, Rock Falls. Family owned and operated for 40 years; pumpkins, and acorn, butternut, spaghetti and turban squash,as well as fall veggies and decorations; open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 815-626-9630.

Richardson Adventure Farm – 9407 Richardson Road, Spring Grove. Closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 3 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 12 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30. Pick your own pumpkins plus a corn maze with 9 to 10 miles of trail across 28 acres, wagon and train rides, carousel, slide, zip line, petting zoo, jumping pillow and pedal karts. Call 815-675-9729 or visit richardsonadventurefarm.com.

Royal Oak Farm – 15908 Hebron Road, Harvard. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sunday through Oct. 31. Pumpkin and apple picking with playground, petting zoo and on weekends, a carousel and train ride. Call 815-648-4141 or visit royaloak.farm.

Selmi’s Greenhouse — 1206 Dixon Avenue, Rock Falls. Open for the fall season through Oct. 31, Monday to Thursday (excluding Columbus Day), 2 to 6 p.m., admission $3. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and Columbus Day, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., admission $5. General admission includes petting zoo, kids’ haunted house, jumping pillow, hay-rack ride, corn maze. Call 815-626-3830 or visit selmi.com.

Siegels Cottonwood Farm – 17250 Weber Road, Lockport. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Halloween. Pumpkins you can pick off the vine, hay-rack ride, farm animals, one-room schoolhouse, mountain slide (weekends and Columbus Day only), nanny goat roadhouse, “wall ball of fun,” straw mountain, games and other activities, food and drink to buy. Call 815-741-2693 or visit ourpumpkinfarm.com.

Stade’s Farm and Market – 3709 Miller Road, McHenry. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Pick-your-own hours end at 5 p.m., and apples, raspberries, tomatoes, peppers, green beans, beets, kohlrabi, and flowers are available to pick depending on the season. The Shades of Autumn Festival runs through Oct. 30 and includes hayrides, a petting zoo, mazes, inflatables, train rides and pumpkin cannon demonstrations. Call 815-675-6396 or visit stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Sugar Grove Pumpkin Farm - 4S041 Merrill Road, Sugar Grove. Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The farm is closed on Columbus Day and closes for the season Oct. 31. Activities for kids 10 and younger include a corn maze, bags, straw mound, toddler play houses, witch hat ring toss and more. Bring your own flash light. Ages 4 and above: $2, free for ages 3 and younger. A variety of pumpkins and gourds are available to buy.

The Enchanted Valley Farm – 31853 Glidden Road, Kingston. 9 a.m. to 6 pm. daily through Halloween. Free admission. The Enchanted Valley Farm is a small family pumpkin farm that also sells homemade soy candles and wax melts. Call 815-757-3701 or visit theenchantedvalleyfarm.com.

Theis Farm Market – 6N953 County Line Road, Maple Park. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Free admission. In addition to pumpkins and gourds, Theis Farm Market sells bedding and garden plants, including chrysanthemums, straw, eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables and fall décor. Call 815-761-8374 or visit www.theisfarmmarket.com.

Tom’s Farm Market – 10214 Algonquin Road, Huntley. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30, including Columbus Day. The pumpkin fields typically close a half an hour before the rest of the farm. Other activities include a straw maze, a 6-acre corn maze, petting zoo, pedal tractors, tire mound, jumping pillow and duck races. Call 847-669-3421 or visit tomsfarmmarket.com.

Von Bergen’s Country Market – 9805 Route 173, Hebron. Farm store open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with you-pick starting at 10 a.m. Corn mazes, a play area, barnyard animals are available in addition to pumpkins, sweet corn and other homegrown vegetables, fruit and flowers. Call 815-648-2332 or visit vonbergens.com.

Wessels’ Family Farm – 2023 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The pumpkin stand also sells chrysanthemums and fresh produce. Free admission. Call 815-751-1780 or visit www.facebook.com/wesselsfamilyfarm/.

Wiltse’s Farm Produce – 50W379 State Route 38, Maple Park. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 to 5 p.m. Saturdays, 9 to 4 p.m. Sundays. Free admission. Wiltse’s Farm Produce’s u-pick pumpkin patch offers pumpkins, straw, Indian corn, gourds, chrysanthemum, corn stalks and a wagon ride. Fresh produce, including handpicked sweet corn, tomatoes, peppers and more, is available for purchase. For information, call 815-739-6179 or visit www.wiltsefarm.com.

Windy Acres Farm Fall Fest - 37W446 Fabyan Parkway, Geneva. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday through Oct. 31. Guests can enjoy a corn maze, petting zoo, mini-golf, jumping pillow, zip line and much more. The grills are fired up on weekends for a variety of grilled foods, and other goodies are on sale throughout the week. Adults over 21 can visit the beer garden and listen to a live DJ on weekends (start times vary). For more information, visit windyacresfarmstand.com or call 630-232-6429.

Yaeger’s Farm Market – 14643 State Route 38, DeKalb. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Halloween. Free will donation. The play land includes a 5-acre corn maze, wooden castle, train and ship. There also is a corn maze for senior citizens. Call 815-756-6005 or visit www.yaegersfarmmarket.com.