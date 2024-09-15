Mexican Independence Day celebrated in Woodstock Square

Thousands of people gathered at the historic Woodstock Square to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sunday.
The free celebration filled the block with live music, dance performances, kids’ activities, a bounce house, a mechanical bull, food trucks and a vendor fair. Live musical performances including Mariachi Internacional de Oro and Banda Eskandalozza kept spirits high and people dancing throughout the day.
The smell of churros from one of the food trucks filled the air while vendors sold art, clothing and hats. Ballet Folklorico Erandi drew in a large crowd as dancers of all ages performed regional dances from Mexico.
Monday is the official Mexican Independence Day, a holiday celebrating when Mexico won its independence from the Spanish Empire during its revolutionary war that lasted from 1810 through 1821.