5 Things to Do: Party Pluto style or attend a Renaissance faire in the Illinois Valley

Here are five things to do this weekend and next weekend in the Illinois Valley:

1. Pluto Fest and Fall Food Truck Festival: Celebrate Streator native Clyde Tombaugh and choose from one of about 20 food trucks all at one combined festival Saturday at City Park. Scott Pellican, a NASA ambassador who lives in La Salle, will be in attendance to speak about the New Horizons mission to Pluto. The festival also will include a home brew tasting, vendors, music by Truman Ridge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Street Corner Blue from 3 to 6 p.m., as well as souvenirs and children’s activities. Food trucks will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and parked along the Hickory Street side of City Park.

2. BBQ-n-Blues and Jazz N’ the Street in La Salle: Beginning Friday, there will be an annual rib cook-off, with prizes totaling $1,000 to the top five places. The festival also will include plenty of live music Friday and Saturday on First Street between Marquette and Gooding streets. The blues lineup includes Travis Ried Band at 5 p.m. Friday, Altered Five Blues Band at 7 p.m., Street Corner Blue at 9 p.m., and – at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. on the second stage – Steve Cerqua & The Crossroads. There will be many food and drinks vendors. On Saturday, there will be wine tasting, craft beer and cocktails, and fireworks at 10 p.m. Performing at 4:30 p.m. will be Harold Dawson, at 6:30 p.m. is The Meadowlark Lemons and at 8:30 p.m. is Shout Section Big Band, in addition to Rudy’s Ruff Stuff Project throughout the evening.

3. Renaissance Faire: The Marseilles Renaissance Faire will take visitors back in time Saturday with period music, food and entertainers. The faire will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marseilles baseball diamonds, 655 Commercial St. The food court will include baked items and sweet treats, thunder pickles, mini doughnuts, drunken mushrooms, smoked turkey legs, dragon burgers, dragon stew, pulled “wild hog” sandwiches, lemon shakeups, water, soda, cotton candy and snow cones. There will be a spinning wheel demonstration, caricatures and woodnots, as well as photo opportunity displays. The event is sponsored by the Marseilles Tourism and Park Committee. La Salle County Tourism and Heritage Corridor also support the event.

4. Artisan Market at Hornbaker Gardens: The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hornbaker Garden, Princeton. It will include an art market with 40 fine artists selling their original work in mediums including jewelry, pottery, paint, fiber, gourds, mosaics, mixed media, metal, photography, leather, wood and glass. Plans for the day include many food and drink options. Market guests can contribute to the creation of a mosaic mural designed by Princeton artist Sallee Zearing. Music will include Kevin Kramer, Al and Jeannie Brown, Jeff Manfredini, Emily Williams, and Joey Figgiani and Mr. Falcon. Participants will receive a pattern, a blank square and everything needed to complete their small artwork. The 100-piece mural will come together throughout the day. Admission is free. For information, call 815-659-3282 or visit hornbakergardens.com.

5. Oktoberfest: This year’s event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Jordan block in Ottawa, will feature wiener dog races, with Dachshunds competing for the title of fastest dog. Other activities include the stein-holding contest, yodeling competition and more. The beer tent will have numerous beers, including brews from Tangled Roots Brewery, Scorched Earth Brewing Co., Keg Grove Brewing, ERIS Brewery and Cider House and many others. Enjoy food from Polancic’s Meat Market, Pierogi Rig and more. Live music from the oompah band The Happy Wanderers and ‘90s cover band The Flannel Junkies will keep the crowds entertained throughout the event. Tickets are now on sale for $30 for 24 tasting tickets. The price is $35 at the gate. Tickets include a free beer stein from Tangled Roots Brewery. Pretzel necklaces can be added to the ticket for an additional $5.

