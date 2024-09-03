Hornbaker Gardens in Princeton to host 11th annual Artisan Market

The 11th annual Artisan Market at Hornbaker Gardens in Princeton will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. (Photo provided by Daniel Acker/Daniel Acker)

The 11th annual Artisan Market at Hornbaker Gardens in Princeton will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

The event will include an art market with 40 fine artists selling their original work in mediums including jewelry, pottery, painting, fiber, gourd art, mosaics, mixed media, metal, photography, leather, woodworking and glass.

The plans for the day include many food and drink options. There will be August Hill wine, craft beer, Cows Coffee trailer, and fresh-picked local produce from Hungry World Farm. Brakers’ Dozen, Ms. Mint’s Pop Shop, Sisler’s Ice Cream, and Emerlian Bakery will have sweet treats. Lunch options will be available from Wild Ginger Bistro, Philly Factory and Naiho’s Eggrolls. The live music stage will include Kevin Kramer, Al & Jeannie Brown, Joseph Figgiani, Jeff Manfredini, Emily Williams and Mr. Falcon.

The community mural experience will be back this year. Market guests can contribute to the creation of a mosaic mural designed by Princeton artist Sallee Zearing. Participants will receive a pattern, a blank square and everything needed to complete their small artwork. The 100-piece mural will come together throughout the day.

Free admission. Hornbaker Gardens is located 5 miles southeast of Princeton. Call 815-659-3282 or go to www.hornbakergardens.com for more information.

Music Schedule:

10 a.m. Kevin Kramer

11 a.m. Al and Jeannie Brown

Noon Jeff Manfredini

1 p.m. Emily Williams

2 p.m. Joey Figgiani

3 p.m. Mr. Falcon