BBQ-n-Blues, Jazz’N the Street to return to La Salle

A band plays during the BBQ-n-Blues Festival on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in La Salle. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Illinois Valley residents can get ready for another jam-packed family festival with live music, competition and barbecue.

The La Salle Business Association will host two annual events as the BBQ-n-Blues and Jazz’N the Street festivities return on Friday and Saturday.

The BBQ-n-Blues event will feature a rib cook-off, with check-in beginning at 7 a.m. Friday. Any team that sets up before will be disqualified. Contestants have until 6 p.m. to turn in their ribs with judging beginning shortly after. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. on the stage, first prize is $500, second prize is $300, third prize is $100, fourth prize is $50 and fifth prize is $50.

Friday’s event also will feature a variety of live musical acts starting with the Travis Reid Band at 5 p.m. followed by Altered Five Blues Band at 7 p.m. Street Corner Blue, a Chicago rhythm and blues ensemble, will close the night at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, La Salle will host Jazz’N the Street starting at 4 p.m. and ending with a fireworks display.

The music and food-filled festival will kick off with a performance by Harold Dawson, a Chicago-born and Kentucky-raised “musical storyteller” at 4:30 p.m., followed by a performance by The Meadowlark Lemons at 6:30 p.m.

Chicagoland’s own Shout Section Big Band will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. to close out the weekend activities before a 10 p.m. firework show presented by the city of La Salle.

Both events will offer food vendors and a beer garden from local businesses such as Big B BBQ, Haze Smokehouse, 9th Street Pub and Mickey’s Massive Burritos.

For more information visit https://www.lasallebusiness.org/events