Six Flags Fright Fest promises scary (and not so scary) fun

Kids Boo Fest, including a not-so-scary story time, returns next month as part of Six Flag Great America's Fright Fest. (Photo provided by Six Flags Great America)

Six Flags Great America will debut new haunted house experiences when it 33rd Fright Fest commences Sept. 14.

In addition to 2022′s “Texas Chainsaw Massacre”-themed attraction, the annual Halloween event includes an immersive maze inspired by Netflix’s “Stranger Things” series and a commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the “Saw” film franchise, which confronts theme park guests with Jigsaw’s most sinister contraptions.

Fright Fest begins Sept. 14 at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. (Photo provided by Six Flags Great America. )

For youngsters, Great America hosts Kids Boo Fest with Halloween activities running until 5 p.m. They include the BOO-Yeah! a combination parade and dance party, trick-or-treating along Candy Corn Lane, a not-so-scary story time and a skeleton quartet who seek help organizing their scare contest from young visitors.

Accompanying the Halloween celebration is the theme park’s Oktoberfest Food Festival, which features craft and seasonal beers paired with German-inspired dishes.

Fright Fest, Kids Boo Fest and the Oktoberfest Food Festival run select weekends from Sept. 14 through Nov. 3. See sixflags.com/greatamerica.

