5 Things to Do: It’s fair time in Bureau County

Here are 5 things to do this weekend and in the upcoming weeks.

1. Bureau County Fair: The 169th fair continues through Sunday with numerous activities scheduled each day at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. Gates open at 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The North American Midway will have its carnival at the fair. Carnival hours are from 5 p.m. to close through Friday, and from 1 p.m. to close Saturday and Sunday. Wristbands cost $30 for unlimited rides for designated hours throughout the fair. Country star Mitchell Tenpenny will provide the headline entertainment Thursday at the grandstand, the Illini State Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull will provide entertainment Friday at the grandstand, and there will be a demolition derby Saturday at the grandstand. On Friday and Saturday, there will be a sneak peak at the Nightmare Haunted Attraction. Go to https://bureaucountyfair.com/ for more information.

2. Family Safe Night: Mendota is inviting the public to its first event Friday, Aug. 23, outside the Mendota Civic Center, 1901 Tom Merwin Dr. The night includes bounce houses, face painting, yard games, fire trucks, police cars, safety demonstrations and kick ball games (games scheduled for 6:15, 7 and 7:45 p.m. People are encouraged to sign up 15 minutes before each game). Sensory hour will be 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. is open to the public. Residents will be able to register bicycles. All children ages 16 and younger will receive a free Child ID Safety Kit. There will be a drawing for 100 children ages 16 and younger for a free bicycle helmet. Local nonprofit organizations will be present with information about what they offer. Visit the nonprofit booths and get a stamp for a free meal, which includes either a Mendota Lions Club corndog or a hamburger/cheeseburger. All ages are invited, and admission is free. For questions, call Mendota Program Coordinator Maria J. Arteaga at 815-539-7459 or email marteaga@mendotacity.com.

3. Tonica Fest: A free community event begins 4 p.m. Friday at Tonica Town Park, featuring inflatables, face painting, hair tinsel, a dance party and a movie in the park. Concessions will be available. The Jeep Jam is scheduled 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Aces and Eights, 103 S. La Salle St., Tonica. Shoot the Rail featuring Chris Farrell and Garrett Arwood will perform live music. The Cruise-In is scheduled 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the village’s downtown. There will be live music, a beer garden, food and family activities. All proceeds are donated to the Tonica Fire Department. There is a $10 entry fee for cruise participants. Additionally, the Folty 5k will be run 8 a.m. Saturday, followed an hour later by the kids fun run.

4. Children’s Business Fair: More than 20 businesses operated by children ages 5 to 14 years will set up stations throughout downtown Ottawa during the third annual Children’s Business Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Visitors can stroll the sidewalk sale and buy products directly from the youths who create them. Passports and maps of all participating businesses will be available at Prairie Fox Books, 719 La Salle St., Ottawa. Shoppers can gather signatures on their passport from the youth entrepreneurs for a chance to win a prize featuring products from downtown Ottawa businesses. The young entrepreneurs were tasked with developing a brand, creating a product or service and building a marketing strategy. The Children’s Business Fair is a one-day event providing them the opportunity to meet customers. The program aims to inspire the next generation of business owners by providing a safe environment to show and sell their products. The Children’s Business Fair is hosted by Prairie Fox Books.

5. Tri-County Fair: The fair runs Thursday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 2, at 501 First Ave., Mendota. The fair will feature a carnival dirt drag racing Aug. 29, a truck and tractor pull Aug. 30, wrestling Aug. 31, stock car racing and fireworks Sept. 1 and a demolition derby Sept. 2, among many other activities. Go to https://www.facebook.com/mendotatricountyfair for more information.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Illinois Valley’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/illinois-valley/local-events.