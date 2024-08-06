Children’s Business Fair returns to Ottawa for its 3rd year

Mady Olszewski, of Ottawa, makes a sale Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from her business Vinyltastic by Mady during the Ottawa Children's Business Fair in Washington Square. (Derek Barichello – dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

More than 20 businesses operated by children ages 5 to 14 years will set up stations throughout downtown Ottawa during the third annual Children’s Business Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

Visitors can stroll the sidewalk sale and buy products directly from the youths who create them. Passports and maps of all participating businesses will be available at Prairie Fox Books, 719 La Salle St., Ottawa. Shoppers can gather signatures on their passport from the youth entrepreneurs for a chance to win a prize featuring products from downtown Ottawa businesses.

The young entrepreneurs were tasked with developing a brand, creating a product or service and building a marketing strategy. The Children’s Business Fair is a one-day event providing them the opportunity to meet customers. The program aims to inspire the next generation of business owners by providing a safe environment to show and sell their products.

The Children’s Business Fair is hosted by Prairie Fox Books.