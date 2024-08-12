Mendota to host Family Safe Night on Aug. 23

Mendota is inviting the public to its first Family Safe Night Out on Friday, Aug. 23, outside the Mendota Civic Center, 1901 Tom Merwin Dr. (Scott Anderson)

The night includes bounce houses, face painting, yard games, fire trucks, police cars, safety demonstrations and kick ball games (games scheduled for 6:15, 7 and 7:45 p.m. People are encouraged to sign up 15 minutes before each game).

Sensory hour will be 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. is open to the public.

Residents will be able to register bicycles. All children ages 16 and younger will receive a free Child ID Safety Kit. There will be a drawing for 100 children ages 16 and younger for a free bicycle helmet.

Local nonprofit organizations will be present with information about what they offer. Visit the nonprofit booths and get a stamp for a free meal, which includes either a Mendota Lions Club corndog or a hamburger/cheeseburger.

All ages are invited, and admission is free.

The night is made possible by the city of Mendota: Live Well Mendota Substance Prevention group, police and fire departments.

For questions, call Mendota Program Coordinator Maria J. Arteaga at 815-539-7459 or email marteaga@mendotacity.com.