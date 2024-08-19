169th Bureau County Fair to kick off Aug. 21

A look at the 2023 Bureau County Fair. The carnival and demolition derby will return to the fairgrounds this year for the 169th fair. (Scott Anderson)

The 169th Bureau County Fair is set to begin Wednesday, Aug. 21, and will run through Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.

Gates open at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The North American Midway will have its carnival at the fair. Carnival hours are from 5 p.m. to close Wednesday through Friday, and from 1 p.m. to close Saturday and Sunday. Wristbands cost $30 for unlimited rides for designated hours throughout the fair.

Country star Mitchell Tenpenny will provide the headline entertainment Thursday at the grandstand, the Illini State Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull will provide entertainment Friday at the grandstand, and there will be a demolition derby Saturday at the grandstand.

Veterans are admitted for free Wednesday. Thursday is senior citizen day, with seniors ages 62 and older admitted for $2. Admission costs $5 for individuals 10 and older and $10 for a carload of people. An exhibitor ticket costs $10. This does not include the Mitchell Tenpenny concert Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, there will be a sneak peak at the Nightmare Haunted Attraction.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

2 p.m. – Gates open

3 p.m. – Exhibit halls open

5 to 6 p.m. – Kramer Hospitality Building, G’Man Combo-Generics-Variety Band

6 p.m. – Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

6:30 to 7 p.m. – Kramer Hospitality Building, Rick Moreland, gospel music

7 p.m. – Salute to Veterans show with Flags of Freedom and Quilts of Valor in Exhibit Hall No. 2

7:30 to 9 p.m. – Kramer Hospitality Building, Generics Rockin’ Robin Band, ‘50s and ‘60s

8 p.m. – Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

Thursday, Aug. 22

9:30 a.m. – Dairy cattle show

Noon – Exhibit halls open

Noon to 3 p.m. – Kramer Hospitality Building, bingo for seniors presented by Princeton Moose Lodge

3 to 4 p.m. – Kramer Hospitality Building, Jack Ness, variety music

4 to 6 p.m. – Live broadcast, WALS 102.1

5 to 6 p.m. – Kramer Hospitality Building, Steve Hargis, country music

5 p.m. to close – Beer garden by the grandstand

5:30 p.m. – Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

6 p.m. – Rabbit show

6 p.m. – Goat show

7 p.m. – Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

7 to 9 p.m. – Kramer Hospital Building, Generic’s Goodies Band, variety eight-piece band

7:30 p.m. – Mitchell Tenpenny with special guest Lauren Alaina, grandstand

8:30 p.m. – Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

9 p.m. – Cake walk and chicken bingo in Exhibit Hall No. 2

Friday, Aug. 23

3 p.m. – Exhibit halls open

4 to 5 p.m. – Kramer Hospitality Building, Generic’s Combo

5 p.m. – Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

5 p.m. – Beer garden opens by grandstand

5:30 p.m. – Farm Stock Tractor Pull, grandstand

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Kramer Hospitality Building, Jon Graham, Jimmy Buffett tribute

6:30 p.m. – Illini State Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull, grandstand

7 p.m. – Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

7 to 8 p.m. – Kramer Hospitality Building, Logo Russo, pop music

8:30 to 9:30 p.m. – Kramer Hospital Building, Kevin Kramer, pop music

8:30 p.m. – Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

9 p.m. – Cake walk and chicken bingo in Exhibit Hall No. 2

Saturday, Aug. 24

9 a.m. – NBHA Horse Speed Show, barrel racing, poles and flags

9 a.m. – Poultry show

10 a.m. – Sheep show

10 a.m. – Beef show

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Kramer Hospitality Building, DJ music

Noon – Exhibit halls open

Noon to 3 p.m. – Barbecue rib cookoff

1 to 3 p.m. – Kramer Hospitality Building, Generic’s Rockin’ Robin Band

2 p.m. – Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

3:30 p.m. to close – Beer garden by grandstand

3:30 p.m. – Power Wheels Kids Demo Derby, grandstand

4 to 5 p.m. – Kramer Hospitality Building, Marshall Putnam Stark Show Choir

4 p.m. – Demolition derby, grandstand

4 p.m. – Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

6 to 7 p.m. – Kramer Hospitality Building, Henry Torpedo Boys

6 p.m. – Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

8 to 9:30 p.m. – Kramer Hospitality Building, Tail Gate Confessions, country

8 p.m. – Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

9 p.m. – Cake walk and chicken bingo in Exhibit Hall No. 2

Sunday, Aug. 25