5 Things to Do: TGIF in Spring Valley, Ottawa with artisan markets, fireworks in the Illinois Valley

A crowd makes its way from vendor to vendor at the Third Friday artisan market on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in downtown Ottawa. The event returns Friday, Aug. 16, to Madison Street. (Derek Barichello)

Here are 5 things to do this weekend and in the coming weeks.

1. Friday Night Market fireworks: Grow Spring Valley will have a special celebration Friday. The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. on East Saint Paul Street, in front of the Mini Park. The evening will feature live music from She’s a Maybe on the Mini Park stage and a fireworks display visible from East Saint Paul Street at dusk. There will be artisan booths offering handmade crafts, fresh produce, bakery items and homemade sauces, among others. Food trucks also will line East Saint Paul Street. For more information, contact Grow Spring Valley at grow@springvalleyil.us

2. Ottawa’s Third Friday: Starting at 5 p.m. Friday on Madison Street in downtown Ottawa, Third Friday will feature live music, food, an artisan market, axe throwing, games and activities for children of all ages, and a unique round of miniature golf. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. for the rock garden created at the city’s recent Taylor Swift Dance Party. Girl Scout Troop 1806 invites the community to participate in its collaborative project for their Senior Journey project, “Girltopia.” The troop is creating a collage depicting the real world for women and girls vs. an imagined utopia where women and girls can thrive. This project raises awareness of gender-based social problems and allows community members to join the troop in envisioning and building a better world for girls. Go to https://www.facebook.com/OttawaILArt for more information on Third Friday activities.

3. Grand Ridge Community Festival: The annual Grand Ridge Community Fest runs Friday through Sunday, including activities for all ages, from the youngest kids heading back to school to the eldest farmers getting ready to harvest their fields. The Ridge Round Up Tractor Show and Ride will be on Burlington Avenue, with the tractor ride itself rain or shine beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The vendor and food fair will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Some highlights of the festival include children’s activities – including face painting, water fights and a reptile show – from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Grand Ridge Park. There will be a performance by Tailgate Confessions on the Railroad Avenue stage Saturday night. The parade is set for 1 p.m. Sunday on Main Street. Following that, the day concludes over on the Railroad Avenue stage with the kiddie tractor pull at 2:30 p.m. (there is a $1 entry fee), followed by the always-competitive adult competition. Go to https://www.facebook.com/GrandRidgeFest for more information.

4. Bureau County Fair: The 169th Bureau County Fair is set to begin Wednesday, Aug. 21, and run through Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. Gates open at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The North American Midway will have its carnival at the fair. Carnival hours are from 5 p.m. to close Wednesday through Friday, and from 1 p.m. to close Saturday and Sunday. Wristbands cost $30 for unlimited rides for designated hours throughout the fair. Country star Mitchell Tenpenny will provide the headline entertainment Thursday at the grandstand, the Illini State Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull will provide entertainment Friday at the grandstand, and there will be a demolition derby Saturday at the grandstand. Go to https://bureaucountyfair.com/ for more information.

5. Dream Machines Car Show and Roamer Cruise Night: Streator’s downtown will be filled with classic rides 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, for the city’s cruise night. There will be entertainment (plenty of 50s and 60s music), food and craft vendors and awards given to cruisers. Prior to the cruise night, there will be a car show noon to 3 p.m. at City Park. The event has three awards in each class, 19 automobile classes and 10 motorcycle classes.

