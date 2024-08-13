Grand Ridge Community Fest to begin Aug. 16-18

Water fights are just one of many activities planned for the Grand Ridge Community Fest slated for Aug. 16-18. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

For a place “as small town as it gets,” there are some mighty big celebration plans for Grand Ridge this weekend.

The annual Grand Ridge Community Fest will hit the town Friday through Sunday, Aug. 16-18 as a final hurrah of the summer that will include more than a little something for everyone, from the youngest kids heading back to school to the eldest farmers getting ready to harvest their fields.

“It’s a great time for everyone, regardless of their age and we’re looking forward to having another great time.” — Sarah Over, Grand Ridge Community Fest organizer

However, running the whole weekend will be the Ridge Round Up Tractor Show and Ride on Burlington Avenue, with tractor rides rain or shine on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. Registration begins at 7 a.m.. For more details, call 815-488-6263 or 815-252-3406.

“The tractor rides on Saturday are always a big hit, but there are so many things, too,” Community Fest Community Fest committee member Sarah Over said. “Everyone looks forward to the parade on Sunday, along with of course there’s the kiddie tractor pull that draws about 70 to 80 kids. Even the adult class draws 20 to 25 people every year. It’s fun watching the guys compete against each other.”

The event starts on Friday, Aug. 16, with citywide garage sales kicking things off at 8 a.m. Food trucks and kids events will take the stage at 6 p.m. that evening. However, there might just be a little extra surprise for all fest-goers happening right around dusk, organizers said.

On Saturday, with the garage sales returning, coffee and doughnuts will be available from 8-10 a.m. at The Greenery at 190 W. Main St.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be an art show held at the Farm Ridge Township Hall and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the vendor and food fair will be held at Main Street and Burlington Avenue.

There will be children’s activities – including face painting, water fights and a reptile show – from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grand Ridge Park.

The Streator FFA will conduct its pork chop dinner at the Grand Ridge Fire Department from 4:30 to 7 p.m., while the community beer garden – featuring a performance by the band, Tailgate Confessions, on the Railroad Avenue stage – will be open on Railroad Avenue from 4:30 to 11 p.m.

Finally, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a live auction held at the fire station.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, the day begins with the Grand Ridge FFA pancake breakfast at the township building from 8-10 a.m.

Again, the art show will be back from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the vendors and food fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be the Ottawa FFA’s pork chop lunch served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Burlington Avenue. For dessert, the Methodist Church at 300 Sylvan Ave. will have ice cream starting at noon.

But the highlight of the weekend comes at 1 p.m. when the Community Fest Parade takes place down the Main Street, with many of the farm vehicles and fire trucks taking part. Gus Rinker and his wife, Dr. Kim Novak, will be the parade marshals this year.

Following that, the day concludes over on the Railroad Avenue stage with the kiddie tractor pull at 2:30 p.m. (there is a $1 entry fee), followed by the always-competitive adult competition right after.

“It’s a great time for everyone, regardless of their age,” Over said, “and we’re looking forward to having another great time.”

Friday, Aug. 16

8 a.m. Townwide garage sales

6 p.m. Food truck / kid events, Grand Ridge Park

Saturday, Aug. 17

7 a.m. Tractor ride registration

8 a.m. Ridge Round Up Tractor ride

8 a.m. Garage sales

8 to 10 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts, The Greenery, 190 W. Main St.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Art Show, Farm Ridge Township Hall

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendor and food fair, Main Street and Burlington Avenue

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids activities - face painting, water fights, reptile show

4:30 to 7 p.m. Streator FFA pork chop dinner at fire station

4:30 to 11 p.m. Beer garden, Railroad Avenue

7 p.m. Live auction, fire station

Sunday, Aug. 18

8 to 10 a.m. Grand Ridge FFA pancake breakfast, township building

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Art show, Farm Ridge Township Hall

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors and food fair, Main Street and Burlington Avenue

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ottawa FFA Pork Chop lunch, Burlington Avenue

Noon Ice cream at Methodist Church, 300 Sylvan Ave.

1 p.m. Parade

2:30 p.m. Kiddie pedal tractor pull, Railroad Avenue stage, adults too.