Grow Spring Valley to have fireworks for final Friday Night Market

Grow Spring Valley announced the conclusion of this year’s Friday Night Markets will have a special celebration on Friday, Aug. 16. (Derek Barichello)

Grow Spring Valley announced the conclusion of this year’s Friday Night Markets will have a special celebration on Friday, Aug. 16.

The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. on East Saint Paul Street, in front of the Mini Park. The evening will feature live music from She’s a Maybe on the Mini Park stage and a fireworks display visible from East Saint Paul Street at dusk.

This event marks the culmination of Friday Night Markets, now in their second year, which has successfully brought together artisans from around the region to downtown Spring Valley.

Visitors can enjoy an array of artisan booths offering handmade crafts, fresh produce, bakery items and homemade sauces, among others. Food trucks also will line East Saint Paul Street.

“Grow Spring Valley is proud of our business community’s incredible growth and development and the way our residents have come together to celebrate and support one another,” the organization said in a Monday news release. “The Friday Night Markets have been a testament to our community’s spirit and dedication.”

For more information, contact Grow Spring Valley at grow@springvalleyil.us