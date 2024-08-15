5 Things to Do in Will County: Joliet Blues Brothers Con

Jim Belushi and Dan Aykroyd of the Blues Brothers perform Friday night at the Blues Brothers Con 2022 at the Old Joliet Prison. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Joliet. They will return Saturday for Blues Brothers Con - The Sequel. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

1. New Orleans North: 5-11 p.m., Friday, Joliet Slammers Stadium, 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, Joliet. This outdoor Mardi Gras-style, over 21 music event features bands, beer tents, food, street entertainment, Hurricane drinks, a hookah alley and local art. Tickets are $10 in advance online or $20 at the gate. For more information, visit jolietchamber.com/new-orleans-north.

2. New Summer Cruise Car Show: 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Hollywood Casino Joliet, 777 Hollywood Blvd., Joliet. A variety of luxury and vintage cars will be on display including special guests Porsche Club of America – Chicago Region (PCA Chicago) and Mercedes Benz Club of America Chicago chapter members. Other features include food trucks, music and giveaways from Hollywood Joliet. For more information, visit hollywoodcasinojoliet.com.

3. Porch & Park Music Fest: 1 p.m., Saturday, Cathedral Area historic district in Joliet. An afternoon of music on historic home front porches and an evening concert at Preservation Park in Joliet. Genres include rock, blues, bluegrass duos, brass band, jazz, Americana, Irish, and singer-songwriters from Nashville, Texas, Michigan and Amsterdam. Other features include kids’ activities, local artists and food for purchase. For more information, visit porchandparkmusicfest.com.

4. Blues Brothers Con - The Sequel: 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Saturday, Old Joliet Prison, 1125 N. Collins St., Joliet. Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi will emcee a lineup of Chicago blues performers including Curtis Salgado, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Lil” Ed & The Blues Imperials, and Al Spears & The Hurricane Project. Other features include a Maxwell Street-style blues jam session where Akroyd, Belushi and other “Blues Brothers” alumni will deliver an encore performance featuring hits from the “Blues Brothers.” For more information, call 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org.

5. Taste of Frankfort: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 24, CD and ME, 23320 South La Grange Road, Frankfort. Features include a wide variety of food samplings from restaurants in Frankfort, from local favorites to ethnic classics. Tickets re $50 per person. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com. For more information, call 815-412-1971.