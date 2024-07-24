5 Things to Do: Mid Summer Showdown in Kendall County

The Mid Summer Showdown will take place Saturday, July 27, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich. The event will include a Cruise Night, truck and tractor pull, petting zoo and live music by Abbynormal. (Provided by the Somonauk Education Foundation)

1. Mid Summer Showdown: From noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road. Illiana remote-control rollers, beer tent, Cruise Night with food vendors, Kids’ Pedal Pull, FFA Fun Tent, petting zoo, bounce house, ISP Truck and Tractor Pull, live music and more. $10 admission; free for kids 12 and younger. For more information, visit facebook.com/MidSummerShowdown.

2. Local Author Fair: From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Plano Community District Library, 15 W. North St. More than 10 authors in attendance, short readings and talks, the opportunity for attendees to meet and speak with local authors, books available for purchase and refreshments. For more information, visit shawlocal.com/kendall-county-now/2024/07/12/plano-community-library-district-to-hold-local-author-fair/ or planolibrary.info/event/local-author-fair-2.

3. National Night Out: From 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. Community members, military personnel, law enforcement and more. Frozen treats, games and the Splash Pad. Free and open to all ages. For more information, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/national-night-out-4.

4. Summer Family Market: From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Fox Valley YMCA, 3875 Eldamain Road, Plano. Contactless drive-thru with pre-packed groceries. For families in need of groceries with children ages 18 or younger. No ID or documentation required. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/fox-valley-family-ymca-central-branch/summer-family-market/415184228078566.

5. Jalopy Fest: From noon Friday, Sept. 13, to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 Illinois Route 71, Yorkville. Hot Rod and Custom Car Show, rock music, Jalopy Jaunt Dirt Drags, swap meet, vendors, food, beer, camping and more. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/173346225794307.

