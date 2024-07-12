Plano Community Library District to hold local author fair

Plano Community Library District will host a Local Author Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Kids’ Program Room, with more than 10 authors showcasing their work.
There will be author readings, short talks, the opportunity for attendees to meet and speak with authors, books available for purchase and refreshments, according to a news release from the library.
Authors scheduled to appear:
- Carl Armstrong: Climate Fiction
- Emily Assell: Children’s books
- Anne Beall: Nonfiction
- Mike Curtis: Nonfiction
- David E. Dean: Christian Nonfiction, Children’s Science Fiction
- Kevin Densmore: Horror, Thrillers
- CL Gibson: Horror, Thrillers
- Bambi Harris: Paranormal, Mystery
- Sandra McKay: Historical Fiction, Children’s Books
- Georgann Prochaska: Mystery
- Lydia Quatrocchi: Coming-of Age Fiction
- Jeanne Valentine: Local History
- Terry Weston: Encouragement, Literary
- Elizabeth Wheeler: Young Adult Fiction, Poetry
Speaker Schedule:
- 11 to 11:15 a.m.: Elizabeth Wheeler
- 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.: Carl Armstrong
- 1 to 1:15 p.m.: Terry Weston
- 1:30 to 1:45 p.m.: Mike Curtis
- 2 to 2:15 p.m.: Lydia Quatrocchi
- 2:30 to 2:45 p.m.: Sandra McKay
Plano Library is located at 15 W. North St.
For questions, contact Deanna Howard at 630-552-2009.