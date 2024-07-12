Plano Community Library District to hold local author fair

Plano Community Library District is located at 15 W. North St. The library will host a Local Author Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Kids’ Program Room. (Shea Lazansky)

Plano Community Library District will host a Local Author Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Kids’ Program Room, with more than 10 authors showcasing their work.

There will be author readings, short talks, the opportunity for attendees to meet and speak with authors, books available for purchase and refreshments, according to a news release from the library.

Authors scheduled to appear:

Carl Armstrong: Climate Fiction

Emily Assell: Children’s books

Anne Beall: Nonfiction

Mike Curtis: Nonfiction

David E. Dean: Christian Nonfiction, Children’s Science Fiction

Kevin Densmore: Horror, Thrillers

CL Gibson: Horror, Thrillers

Bambi Harris: Paranormal, Mystery

Sandra McKay: Historical Fiction, Children’s Books

Georgann Prochaska: Mystery

Lydia Quatrocchi: Coming-of Age Fiction

Jeanne Valentine: Local History

Terry Weston: Encouragement, Literary

Elizabeth Wheeler: Young Adult Fiction, Poetry

Speaker Schedule:

11 to 11:15 a.m.: Elizabeth Wheeler

11:30 to 11:45 a.m.: Carl Armstrong

1 to 1:15 p.m.: Terry Weston

1:30 to 1:45 p.m.: Mike Curtis

2 to 2:15 p.m.: Lydia Quatrocchi

2:30 to 2:45 p.m.: Sandra McKay

For questions, contact Deanna Howard at 630-552-2009.