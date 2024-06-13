Things to do in Kane County: Flag Day Celebration

Before completion of the monument, architect Steve Vasilion gave a tour of Batavia’s Flag Day Monument last June. Festivities will color this year's Flag Day Celebration on Friday, June 14. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

1. Flag Day Celebration: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, Peg Bond Center and Batavia Riverwalk, 151 N. Island Ave. Free concert by the Batavia Community Band, tours of the new Flag Day Monument, creation of a “Human Flag,” mural signing, games, demonstrations and more. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/flag-day-celebration-2.

2. Design Your Own Charcuterie Board: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15, Pinot’s Palette, 3823 E. Main St., St. Charles. Create a board that will feed three to four people using individually packaged foods; alcoholic beverages available for purchase. $70 a person. For ages 8 and older; attendees younger than 13 must attend with an adult. For more information, visit pinotspalette.com/stcharles/event/761270.

3. Swedish Days: Wednesday through Sunday, June 19 to 23, 8 S. Third St., Geneva. Live music, Craft Beer Tent, food and drink vendors, exhibitions at Geneva History Museum, games, kids activities, Geneva History Museum Trolley Tours, carnival and other attractions. For more information, visit genevachamber.com/events/swedish-days.

4. Pickle Paradise debuts: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Celebrate all things pickle, with Pickle Patch for all ages, Big Dill Tournament for ages 18 and up, Dill Dash for ages 3 and up and Dilly Delights for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit stcparks.org/events.

5. Peach Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 13, 14, 20 and 21, Windy Acres Farm, 37W446 Fabyan Parkway, Geneva. Kids DJ, mini golf, zip lines, tug-of-war, tetherball and farmstand peaches, peach cider, peach syrup, peach salsa, peach pie, peach tarts and more. For more information, visit windyacresfarmstand.com/peach-festival.

