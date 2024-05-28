Batavia to celebrate Flag Day at Peg Bond Center, Riverwalk

The city of Batavia will celebrate Flag Day from 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 14 at the Peg Bond Center and Batavia Riverwalk, 151 N. Island Ave. The celebration will include a free concert by the Batavia Community Band and tours of the new Flag Day Monument. (Photo provided by the City of Batavia)

The city of Batavia will celebrate Flag Day from 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 14 at the Peg Bond Center and Batavia Riverwalk, 151 N. Island Ave., officials announced in a news release.

The Flag Day Celebration will include a free concert by the Batavia Community Band, tours of the new Flag Day Monument, and the return of the popular “Human Flag”— where attendees help create the American Flag by holding cardboard signs.

Attendees can tour the new flag monument or participate in other activities such as a mural signing for a time capsule and memoriabilia sales.

Scouting America – formerly Boy Scouts of America – will also participate with activities and demonstrations such as pinwheels, an obstacle course, making boats and Bozo buckets.

Batavia’s Flag Day Monument honors the life of longtime Batavia dentist Dr. Bernard Cigrand who was one of the founders of Flag Day.

Cigrand promoted a day of recognition for the American flag and on June 14, 1916, and President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed such a day throughout the country, according to the release.

The monument also honors Illinois veterans, active military, first responders and Congressional Medal of Honor recipients.

On June 15, there will be a Liberty Tree dedication, the first in Illinois in preparation for the 250th anniversary of America’s Independence in 2026, AMERICA 250.

Local chapters of the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution are hosting the event, according to the release.

Local businesses such as Batavia Creamery, Batavia Red Hots, Chicken Salad Chick, Daddio’s Diner, Out ‘N About Dog Daycare & Boarding, Pal Joey’s, Red Hive Market, WindMill Grille & Pizzeria and Popcorn Depot are all participating with specials.

Updated information about participating businesses will be available online at flagdaymonument.com.