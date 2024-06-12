Juneteenth Festival in Woodstock Saturday to feature singer Darlene Benton

Gospel singer Darlene Benton performs during McHenry County’s first Juneteenth celebration last year at Woodstock Square. Love will return to this year's event Saturday. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Singer Darlene Benton will be the featured vocalist at the second annual Juneteenth Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Woodstock Square.

Benton has performed gospel and jazz at notable venues like the Auditorium Theatre, House of Blues, Chicago Hilton and Hemmens Culture Center. The program will also feature speakers, other musical performances and readings, as well as food trucks and family activities on the square.

Arlene Lynes of Read Between The Lynes reads a book about Juneteenth during McHenry County’s first Juneteenth celebration last year in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned that they’d been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863. Juneteenth became an annual festival across Texas in the post-Civil War era and has evolved into a national event.

This first McHenry County Juneteenth celebration was organized by Gloria Van Hof, a McHenry County Board member and Underground Railroad researcher, and other community leaders.

The program will feature speakers, musical performances and readings with food trucks, vendors and family activities on the Square. The keynote address will be from Venoncia M. Bate-Ambrus and performers include Moya Dance Troupe and Drummers and Ken Davis and his band.

“Our mission is to promote African American history and celebrate the freedom of all individuals. As a community organization, we have founded McHenry County’s first Juneteenth festival to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved Blacks, the organizers’ website says. “We aim to expand our efforts by organizing various events throughout the year that highlight the rich cultural heritage, achievements, and contributions of African Americans.”

More details are at mchenrycountyjuneteenth.com.