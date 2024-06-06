Things to do this weekend in Will County: Salsa Fest

Mary Carmen hands out a order of nachos from the La Villa food tent at Salsa Fest on Friday, June 9, 2023 in Downtown Joliet. This year's Salsa Fest is Saturday. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

1. Old Canal Days: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 303 W. 2nd St., Lockport. Artisan market, carnival, live entertainment, parade, fireworks show, food and beverages, cemetery tours, Bingo, trolly tours and Lockport Powerhouse Tours. For more information, visit oldcanaldays.com.

2. Downtown Joliet Salsa Fest: 5:30-10 p.m., Saturday, 110 N Ottawa St, Joliet. Live music by Latin Satin Soul band, DJ entertainment, and Salsa dancing lessons and demonstration. Vendors will have free salsa samples as well as food and beverages for purchase. For more information, visit jolietccp.com/salsa.

3. Dads Play Miniature Golf For Free: Noon-8 p.m., June 16, Haunted Trails Family Entertainment Center & Picnics. 1423 N. Broadway St., Joliet. Free round of golf for fathers accompanied by one of their children or grandchildren. For more information, call 815-722-7800 or visit hauntedtrailsjoliet.com.

4. Taste of Joliet: 3 p.m. June 21 to June 23, Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium, Joliet. Live entertainment including the Goo Goo Dolls on June 21,, Kids Zone and food vendors. For tickets and more information, visit jolietpark.org.

5. The 62nd annual Antique Tractor and Steam Engine Show: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., July 18 to July 21, Spiess Farm 13831 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan. Food vendors, craft and flea market, magic show, petting zoo, Frankfort Brass Band, Civil War Living History, daily parade of power, antique and garden tractor pulls, fieldwork demonstrations. Kids activities are included with admission. $8 for adults and $4 ages 2 to 11. For more information, visit steamshow.org.

