Woodstock Opera House, Stage Left to host events celebrating Pride month

Bev Rage & the Drinks will perform at the Woodstock Opera House on June 15, 2024 as part of the city's Pride Month festivities. (Photo provided by the city of Woodstock )

The Woodstock Opera House and Stage Left are celebrating Pride with a series of events at Woodstock Square during the city’s annual Pride Fest.

According to a news release, Stage Left will host a Pride Fest pop-up bar on Sunday, June 9, which will feature Pride-themed cocktails. specially crafted to celebrate the spirit of the occasion. This is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a vibrant cocktail, and toast to Pride with friends and community members as Woodstock Celebrates its annual Pride Fest.

The celebration continues on June 15 at the Woodstock Opera House with an electrifying performance by Bev Rage & the Drinks and Pinksqueeze.

Bev Rage & the Drinks is a loud, fast and brash queer garage-pop band from Chicago, that was formed in 2015. Fronted by guitarist Beverly Rage, a 7-foot-tall drag queen with hair and heels, this band is renowned for their high-energy live shows featuring all original songs, the release stated.

Pinksqueeze is a queer femme indie rock four-piece from Chicago, known for bringing fun to every stage they perform on, with joy, connection and lively music, the release stated.

For tickets and more information, visit woodstockoperahouse.com or call the box office during business hours at 815-338-5300.