Local Scene: Star Wars Day in Joliet

Storm Troopers march in the Star Wars Day Parade on Saturday, June 3, 2023 in Joliet. This year's event will be held Saturday in Downtown Joliet. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

1. Lewis Brothers Shoe Store: An exhibit of this former Joliet shoe store is on display through the end of June at the Joliet Area Historical Museum upper level, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. The exhibit includes original shoes, photographs, advertisement materials and packaging from the store. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum admission fees are $8 (adults), $7 (ages 60 and older), $5 (ages 4 to 12) and free to museum members and children ages 3 and younger. For information, visit jolietmuseum.org.

2. “Star Wars” Day: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, downtown Joliet. A free family-friendly festival featuring more than 100 costumed “Star Wars” characters, games, exhibits, merchandise vendors, “Star Wars” artists and authors and food vendors. A parade of costumed characters from “Star War” films will begin at 11 a.m. from the Will County Office Building at 302 N. Chicago St., head south on Chicago Street, west on Clinton Street, and end on the front lawn of the Joliet Public Library, 150 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. For information and a schedule of events, visit jolietlibrary.org.

3. Service of Blessing of the Pets: 10 a.m. Sunday. St. Edward and Christ Episcopal Church of Joliet and Kendall County, 2800 Grove Road, Joliet. The community is invited to attend, worship and bring their pets (caged or leashed or pictures of pets that have died) for the blessing. In case of inclement weather, the outdoor service and lunch that follows will be held inside. For information, call the church office at 815-725-6800.

4. Summer Artisan Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sanctuary Plainfield, 24216 W. Lockport St. Plainfield. Explore an array of handcrafted treasures and one-of-a-kind items. Attendees can sip on refreshing summer cocktails as they browse. This is the first of three artisan markets this summer. Others will be July 7 and Aug. 4. For information, visit the Downtown Plainfield Artisan Market Facebook page.

5. Embers Summer Wine Fest: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Embers Tap House, 933 S. State St., Lockport. More than 20 different wines from various regions and wineries, a charcuterie table with a variety of cheeses and meats, vendors and live entertainment. Ages 21 and older. For tickets and information, visit emberstaphouse.com.

