Arlington Alfresco set to return next week

Arlington Alfresco in downtown Arlington Heights was introduced in the summer of 2020 to provide outdoor dining during the pandemic. It will return Friday, May 3. (John Starks)

Arlington Alfresco, Arlington Heights’ popular open-air dining and entertainment zone in the village’s downtown, will return Friday, May 3.

The village launched Arlington Alfresco in 2020 during the COVD-19 pandemic, closing off streets surrounding the intersection of Vail Avenue and Campbell Street and creating a plaza-like atmosphere where people could dine outdoors, see a musical performance or just stroll along the rows of shops and restaurants.

The final day for Arlington Alfresco this year is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23.

For information about downtown businesses, parking and the Sounds of Summer concert series that takes place in Harmony Park, within the Arlington Alfresco zone, visit www.vah.com/explore/arlington_alfresco.php.