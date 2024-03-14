What to know about Richmond’s St. Patrick’s celebration

Irish dancers entertain at The District at Memorial Hall in downtown Richmond during the village's 2023 St. Patrick's Day event. (Photo Provided by the Village of Richmond)

Richmond wants people to come downtown for its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration and stick around for more of what the village has to offer, said Kristen Murphy, management analyst for the village.

Once revelers check out the Irish dancers, have a pint of green beer, check out the vendor tables and purchase some award-winning Irish soda bread and raffle tickets, the village wants them to “go have fun in downtown Richmond,” Murphy said.

The celebration is set for 4 to 9 p.m. Friday at the District at Memorial Hall, 10308 Main St., Richmond.

The event’s short window is by design, Murphy said.

“We want you to get dinner downtown” either before, after or during the celebration, she said.

What can you do at Richmond’s St. Patrick’s event?

• Two Irish dance schools – McNulty Irish Dance and Elliott Irish Dance – will perform.

• Local acoustic band Cirrus Falcon will play sets.

• Colleen Gallagher will have her famous Irish soda bread for sale.

• Other attractions include a vendors market from local Richmond businesses, children’s crafts, an open-air photo booth, a cash bar (with green beer) and food for sale. There also will be a drawing for two gift baskets.

Where can you go in downtown Richmond after the event?

• The village has a list of parking and dining options available at its website, richmond-il.com.

• Murphy suggested that those planning to come downtown for the night check individual restaurants’ websites and Facebook pages – or call ahead – to learn about specials and check if reservations are suggested. Doyle’s Pub, Murphy said, “makes an absurd amount of corned beef every year” for the holiday.

• Links to Richmond restaurant websites also can be found on the village website in the “Visit Richmond” section.