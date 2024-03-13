Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra to perform ‘Tribute to John Williams’ spring pops concert

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform a Spring Pops Concert: A Tribute to John Williams to honor composer John Williams this month.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. March 23 at the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

The orchestra, conducted by music director Linc Smelser, will perform Williams’ most famous scores. The music includes “Star Wars,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park,” “Superman,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and the “Harry Potter” movies. The concert will also feature highlights from Williams’ collaborations with Steven Spielberg, such as “Angela’s Ashes” and “Schindler’s List.”

Volunteers will also accept KSO Instrument Donation (KID) Project donations prior to the concert in the concert hall’s lobby.

The KID Project provides DeKalb County students with financial barriers opportunities to learn to play quality musical instruments.

Tickets cost $18 for adults, $15 for seniors ages 62 and older, and $7 for students with a valid school ID or children ages seven and under. To buy tickets, visit kishorchestra.org/ticket-info.

For information, visit kishorchestra.org/kid-project.