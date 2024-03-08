Rick Bayless to launch restaurant at Harrah’s Joliet Casino and Hotel

Chef Rick Bayless just announced he will bring his Tortazo restaurant concept to Harrah's Joliet Casino and Hotel. (Photo provided by Rick Bayless)

Famed chef Rick Bayless joined Caesars Entertainment in revealing he soon will add his Tortazo dining concept to the Harrah’s Joliet Casino and Hotel.

“Chef Rick Bayless here to announce that I’ve partnered with Caesars Entertainment to bring Tortazo, you know, our famous tortas restaurants, to not one but two incredible destinations,” Bayless said in a March 7 online video. “Tortazo will be opening soon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and at Harrah’s in Joliet.”

Harrah's Casino in downtown Joliet. (Shaw Local News Network)

Inspired by Mexico City’s gracious hospitality and colorful culture, Tortazo is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant by Bayless, the Michelin-starred chef, cookbook author and restaurateur, according to a news release from Caesars Entertainment, parent company of Harrah’s Joliet. The menu highlights the torta, a Mexican sandwich specialty, while offering a variety of vibrant Mexican dishes such as tacos, quesadillas and house-made churros for dessert.

“We’re so pleased to partner with Chef Rick to bring Tortazo to Joliet and Las Vegas,” Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer of Caesars Entertainment, said in the release. “Chef Rick is a powerhouse – bringing a new, eclectic offering to our brand – and is the perfect addition to our roster of culinary superstars …”

The Tortazo website notes its griddle-crisped tortas and golden-crispy churros are part of a menu that is a freshly made-to-order, modern, chef-driven expression of the flavors, ingredients and techniques of Mexico.

The winner of multiple James Beard Foundation awards, Bayless is famous for his creative interpretations of Mexican cuisine, popularized on his long-running PBS television show, “Mexico: One Plate at a Time.”

Tortazo currently has one location in Chicago and two in New York City. It joins a portfolio of award-winning restaurants by Bayless, including Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, XOCO and Bar Sótano.

Bayless, an Illinois icon in the culinary world, said he is especially excited to open another location of his restaurant so close to home, adding, “The Caesars brand is synonymous with great hospitality, something that inspired the creation of Tortazo, so it feels like the perfect fit.”

Harrah’s Joliet is targeting early summer for the opening of Tortazo, said Bryce Jordan, its director of marketing.

“We … are hoping to start construction soon,” he said. “We are extremely excited to be able to partner with Michelin-starred chef Rick Bayless, and be able to bring his acclaimed restaurant Tortazo to Harrah’s Joliet.”

Offering lunch and dinner, Tortazo will replace The Slice Pizzeria and Pasta.

“ … we will still be serving pizzas at Cross Street Grill in the coming months,” Jordan said. “When Tortazo opens, we will have three restaurants: Tortazo, Cross Street Grill and The Reserve steakhouse.”