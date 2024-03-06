Fan-favorite burger destinations tempt in Starved Rock Country

Starved Rock Country is home to some of Illinois’ most popular destinations for craft burgers – from classic pub burgers to farm-to-table offerings, supper club patties to thoughtfully prepared veggie burgers, there’s an artisan experience awaiting you near Starved Rock.

Honest Abe’s Tap & Grill

3585 N. Route 47, Morris

HonestAbesTapAndGrill.com

Since 2011, Honest Abe’s Tap & Grill in Morris has been paying loving tribute to the Great Emancipator through their name, decor and stable of giant craft burgers. These award-winning, Lincoln-themed burgers include The Gettysburger (American cheese, bacon, over-easy eggs and side of mayo) and The Rail-Splitter (Swiss and cheddar cheeses, grilled ham, pickles and honey mustard). Looking to try another popular menu item? Consider the Lincoln Poor Boy, which pairs homemade garlic pork with provolone cheese served on a grilled garlic-butter hoagie roll. You’ll find more than 25 burgers, loaded mac and cheese bowls and signature sandwiches on the menu, alongside some great appetizers such as battered green beans, fried portabella and a filet mignon quesadilla.

The Pub

200 Gore Road, Morris

ThePubIL.com

One of Starved Rock Country’s newer craft burger stops, The Pub is a relaxing hometown setting for enjoying live music, a fun game of pool, a cold draft beer and plenty of delicious bar food options. Locals know of their signature half-pound pub burger served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle on the side, and choice of traditional, seasoned or waffle fries. Don’t miss The Pub’s Happy Hour, held Monday through Thursday, which expands their menu to feature seafood, specialty burgers and much more.

The Lone Buffalo By Tangled Roots Brewing Company

812 La Salle St., Ottawa

TangledRootsBrewingCo.com

The Lone Buffalo by Tangled Roots Brewing Company is a great place to grab a plate of farm-to-table food and an artisan craft beer. You can indulge in The Lone Buffalo’s self-described “slow food,” savoring the tastes at one of their many outdoor tables. This relaxed, airy brewpub offers hearty pub classics and new American fare, conveniently located right off Ottawa’s downtown La Salle Street. Be sure to try their signature Brewmaster Burger, made with bourbon cherry barbecue sauce, applewood-smoked bacon, aged cheddar, house pickles, frites aioli and crispy onions, or the fan-favorite Cease & Desist burger, a house-made ground beef and bacon patty with aged cheddar cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, tomato and arugula.

B.A.S.H. (Burger And Sushi House)

1012 La Salle St., Ottawa

BurgerAndSushiHouse.com

Ottawa’s Burger And Sushi House, known to many simply as B.A.S.H., has been serving up crowd-pleasing and innovative dishes since they first opened their doors in summer 2013. Since then, the restaurant has grown from a small, but ambitious, fusion eatery to one of Starved Rock Country’s largest and most popular dining establishments, incorporating farm-to-table ingredients. Looking for even more options? Don’t miss a chance to explore B.A.S.H.’s diverse menu of house-made sushi rolls, earning them a cult following among Illinois foodies.

Lodi Tap House

101 Mill St., Utica

LodiTaphouse.com

Located in historic downtown Utica, just a five-minute drive from Starved Rock State Park, you’ll find one of the area’s best craft beer and burger spots. The Lodi Tap House, a second location for the beloved Maple Park-based bar and eatery, sells exclusively Illinois-made craft beers, both canned and from 24 available taps. Lodi’s menu features a wide selection of mouth-watering Americana classics, each with an elevated twist. Pair this with their menu of new-American cuisine, like the legendary Smash’d Burger & Curds featured on the WGN-TV “Chicago’s Best” program, and you have the ideal post-hike destination.

Skoog’s Pub and Grill

155 Mill St., North Utica

www.facebook.com/skoogspubandgrill

Located in Utica, just minutes from Starved Rock State Park, Skoog’s Pub and Grill is famous for serving up great homemade food in generously sized portions. The comfortable drinking and dining destination is right in the heart of cozy downtown Utica, the perfect place to grab some post-hike burgers. Be sure to try the melt-in-your-mouth, 3/4-pound Hearty Skoog Burger. This specially seasoned, never-frozen burger is stacked high with your choices of cheese, bacon, grilled onion or fresh sauteed mushrooms. Looking for something to share with your group? Order a round of Skoog’s Famous Wings, offered breaded or unbreaded with a variety of delicious sauces.

Joy and Ed’s Bar and Grill

113 Mill St., North Utica

JoyAndEdsBarAndGrill.com

Joy and Ed’s has been part of the Starved Rock Country community since 1958, serving up tasty burgers, cold drinks and convenient carry-out. From their hand-breaded chicken to their famed Build Your Own Burgers, everything is made fresh and never frozen. All of the Joy and Ed’s BYO Burgers and signature handhelds come with your choice of french fries, bar chips, tater tots, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Back Door Lounge at Starved Rock Lodge

2688 E. 875th Road, Oglesby

StarvedRockLodge.com

If you’re looking for a cool and convenient spot to grab a drink or two, located directly inside Starved Rock State Park, the Back Door Lounge can’t be missed. The Lodge’s artisan burger is made with a grilled Angus beef patty served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of bar chips. The hearty and delectable burger pairs perfectly with the Back Door Lounge’s rustic decor. The walls are lined with canoes, taxidermy and vintage beer ephemera – you’d be hard-pressed to find a watering hole with more atmosphere. Outside the bar, you’ll spot one of the best views Starved Rock has to offer, a sprawling veranda that provides a cliffside panorama of the Illinois River.

Thyme Craft Kitchen

405 Fifth St., Peru

ThymeCraftKitchen.com

Thyme Craft Kitchen founders Rob and Anthony met while serving as the general manager and executive chef at The University of Chicago’s famed Quadrangle Club. Parlaying years of experience in some of the city’s most-respected kitchens and social clubs, the two have created a restaurant that truly exemplifies the spirit of farm-to-table dining. Partnering with over 25 local farms and businesses, Thyme offers ultra-seasonal menus and craft cocktails infused with regional flavors. You and your travel partners will find an inviting and accommodating menu full of unexpected delicacies, all incorporating ingredients from the partner farms that are proudly displayed on the walls at Thyme. The house burger at Thyme is a premium 100% grass-fed offering, served with cheddar cheese, butter-braised onion, house pickles, remoulade, egg bun and crispy potatoes on the side. Feeling extra adventurous? Add a duck egg for a small up-charge.