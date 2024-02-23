Comedic pianist, radio host Mark Ellis to perform in St. Charles

Comedic pianist and WFMT radio host Robbie Ellis will kick off the spring season of Norris Cultural Arts Center’s “Saturday Night Lights” with a performance March 2 at the Baker Community Center in St. Charles. (Photo provided by Robbie Ellis)

According to a news release, the popular Saturday evening series enters its fifth year at the downtown St. Charles venue, where guests enjoy complimentary beverages and cabaret-style seating at round tables in the center’s auditorium. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. For information and online ticketing, visit norris-cultural-arts.ticketleap.com.

Robbie Ellis is a creative powerhouse whose various roles encompass “comedy songmaker,” music director, composer and broadcaster. In “Robbie Ellis, from the Piano,” Ellis will showcase his wide-ranging comedy songs.

A native of New Zealand now living in Chicago, Ellis has been described by Radio New Zealand as “the New Zealand Noel Coward, the kiwi Cole Porter, the Tom Lehrer from Takapuna.” As a composer, Ellis writes for orchestra, chamber ensembles, choirs, and classical soloists, in addition to the comedy songs he writes for his own performances. In his own words, Ellis confesses, “I write about subject matter that irritates me. I like playing with language, with multiple languages, and offbeat musical styles.”

WFMT-FM radio listeners will recognize Ellis’ distinctive voice as a program host at Chicago’s fine arts station. In addition to presenting music during various time slots throughout the week, Ellis hosts WFMT’s Introductions program, profiling young Chicago-area musicians, and Sunday Afternoons with Robbie Ellis.

For information on other concerts, programs, events and exhibits produced by the Norris Cultural Arts Center, visit www.norrisculturalarts.com.