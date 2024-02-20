Beatles tribute band, country duo highlight schedule at Sandwich Opera House in February, March

A tribute to The Beatles, a country music duo and an “America’s Got Talent” semi-finalist comedian highlight this spring’s schedule at Sandwich Opera House.

American English will celebrate the music of The Beatles as they take audiences through the Fab Four’s entire career, from “The Ed Sullivan Show” to “Abbey Road.” American English will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. The band will showcase The Beatles’ career in colorful detail, with all songs played completely live.

Musicians Woody James, a native of Millington, Illinois, and Kennedy Scott make up the country duo Carolina Pine, which will perform Saturday, March 9. The duo have toured with country music legend Alan Jackson, and are rooted in traditional country and roots music. Carolina Pine also has toured with Luke Combs, Lee Roy Parnell and other artists.

Fox Valley Jazz Band will take the stage for a Sunday afternoon matinee March 24. The band is a local professional ensemble directed by Jeff Ford, and features talented and creative performers, improvisers and composers. The group has performed at jazz festivals, public concerts and other events around the Fox Valley area, but this is its first appearance at the Sandwich Opera House. The concert will include a variety of traditional and current big band music, the music of The Beatles and more.

Comedian Angela Hoover, a semi-finalist on season eight of the NBC show “America’s Got Talent,” will be at Sandwich Opera House for two shows Saturday, April 27. The performances are scheduled for 5 and 8 p.m. Hoover is known for her impressions of celebrities such as Penelope Cruz, Drew Barrymore, Melania Trump, Celine Dion and many more. Hoover has been seen on Comedy Central’s “Inside Amy Schumer,” Netflix’s “Lucifer,” HBO’s ”Insecure” and Disney XD’s “Walk the Prank.” She was also a host of Fandango’s “Mom’s Movie Minute,” and has written and performed two sold-out one-woman shows in Los Angeles. Hoover currently plays the role of Alejandra on Nickelodeon’s “Dangerforce.”

Actor and comedian Angela Hoover will perform two shows at the Sandwich Opera House on April 27. (Lorenzo Hodges )

For more information about the Sandwich Opera House and upcoming shows, or to purchase tickets, visit sandwichoperahouse.org.