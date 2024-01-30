Bonnie & Clyde – the musical? La Salle stage to feature unique show

Jake Jakielski and Michelle Hainline rehearse a scene in “Bonnie & Clyde” at Stage 212 in La Salle. The real-life story of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow was adapted into a musical that scored Tony Award nominations. “Bonnie & Clyde” runs Feb. 2-4 and Feb. 9-11 at Stage 212 and is recommended for mature audiences. (Tom Sistak)

The protagonists are gun-crazy bank robbers and – this is no spoiler, really – they die at the end of the show.

Oh, c’mon. You know about Bonnie & Clyde and you know how their spree ended, right?

History buffs well know the story of Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker, who terrorized the Dust Bowl states with a series of brazen robberies during the Great Depression. Movie-lovers will be familiar with duo from the 1967 hit film starring Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty.

The musical version, however, is less well known. That means local audiences are in for an entertaining surprise when “Bonnie & Clyde” comes to Stage 212 in La Salle on Feb. 2.

April Ruiz, who produced the musical for Stage 212, said fans of theater will find the musical a much different experience than the film.

“The musical has probably traveled below the radar for a while,” Ruiz.

Adyssen Boaz (third from left) as Young Bonnie leads the ensemble in song during rehearsals of “Bonnie & Clyde” at Stage 212 in La Salle. The real-life story of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow was adapted into a musical that scored Tony Award nominations. “Bonnie & Clyde” runs Feb. 2-4 and Feb. 9-11 at Stage 212 and is recommended for mature audiences. (Tom Sistak)

Indeed, Frank Wildhorn’s musical premiered in 2009 in San Diego and was sufficiently well-received by critics (two Tony Award nominations) that it migrated to larger markets, reaching London and Sydney in 2022. Nevertheless, the production enjoyed a short-lived run on Broadway in late 2011 and so lacks the enduring name recognition of “Cats,” for example.

Not all the cast members were familiar with it, either. Fortunately, they have an experienced guiding hand in Samantha Farb, who directed “Bonnie & Clyde” in 2015 at Engle Lane Theatre and eagerly returned to the director’s chair at Stage 212.

“The music is really beautiful, which is one of the things that made me take notice of it,” Farb said. “I like things that are very historical – things that at least have a smidgen of truth.”

Nevertheless, the mix of history, embellishment and theatrical license makes “Bonnie & Clyde” unique in the pantheon of successful musical productions.

“It’s not really like any other kind of musical,” Farb said. “It’s really not like anything I’ve ever seen. People aren’t going to know what to expect, but that’s OK.”

One advantage Ruiz and Farb had is they and the cast were able to draw on records and real-life testimonials to get the performers into character. Jake Jakielski stars Clyde Barrow and there was no shortage of material for him to draw upon in preparing to portray one of America’s most notorious criminals.

“And I remember my own family’s stories of what it was like growing up in the Great Depression and how rough it was,” Jakielski said. “Doomed characters are the most fun to play. You know what’s going to happen to them and you get a sense they know what’s going to happen to them. And that adds a little grittiness and desperation to the character.”

And all associated with the project agreed that “Bonnie & Clyde” is not family-friendly entertainment. Farb said a film adaptation would early a rating of at least PG-13.

“There are gunshots,” Farb cautioned. “There is blood. There is murder. There are adult themes.”

Rounding at the lead roles are Michelle Hainline as Bonnie Parker, Adyssen Boaz as Young Bonnie, Jackson Layhew as Young Clyde, Sarah Hunter as Blanche Barrow, Xavier Barham as Buck Barrow.

The cast also includes Fred Davis as Ted Hinton, Kelly Johnson as Emma Parker, Jenny Parks-Hendershott as Cumie Barrow, Nik Frig as Henry Barrow/Archie/Deputy Johnson, Michael Lee as Preacher, Chris Kelley as Detective Hamer/John, Joe Peshel as Sheriff, Sol Delgado as Trish, Samantha Farb as Stella, Jennifer Walk as Eleanor, Alex Mintier as Cop/Shopkeeper/Bank Teller, AJ Botero as Governor/Judge, Chris Kieffer as Bob Alcorn/Police Officer and Cole Roark as Deputy Bud/Prison Guard.

Featured in the ensemble are Yvette Lucas, Alex Mintier, Carol McConville, Caydence Luke, Jadyn Leone, Maggie Wiegman and Shelby Domoleczny

Production staff includes production assistant Ella Johns, stage manager Vincent Borzumato, costume coordinator Michelle Hainline, intimacy coordinator Jordan Christopherson, set designer Matthew Farb, set construction crew Matthew Farb, Jason Hainline, Jeff Sudakov and cast, lighting designer Sarah Breyne, sound designer/operator Kyle Foley, projections by Samantha Farb and production photographer Jackie Koncor.

“Bonnie & Clyde” will be presented Feb. 2-4 and Feb. 9-11 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are available to the general public for $22 each and may be purchased by visiting the box office Monday 4-6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-noon or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.

“Bonnie & Clyde” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.