‘Jazz at the Egyptian’ returns to downtown DeKalb Feb. 9

Jazz at the Egyptian returns to the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb for the 7th annual event at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9.

The concert will feature performances by Jazz in Progress, the DeKalb High School and Sycamore High School jazz ensembles, as well as the NIU Jazz Orchestra.

Proceeds from the ticket sales, along with support from the Mary E. Stevens Concert & Lecture Fund, are donated to the music programs at DeKalb and Sycamore high schools and NIU, according to a news release from the Egyptian.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for students and seniors 65 and older and $7 for children 12 and younger.

Tickets can be bought at the Egyptian Theatre box office during box office hours (Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday 3-6 p.m.), online at www.egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1225.

The Egyptian Theatre is located at135 N. 2nd St. in downtown DeKalb.