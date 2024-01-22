Fleetwood Mac tribute band to perform at Sandwich Opera House

Fleetwood Mac tribute band Second Hand News will be at Sandwich Opera House on Saturday, Jan. 27. (Photo by Ben Chandler)

Go back to the 1970s and experience what it would be like to see one of the greatest rock bands perform live.

Second Hand News, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, will be at the Sandwich Opera House on Saturday, Jan. 27.

According to the website, Second Hand News pays homage to the legendary Fleetwood Mac in their 1970s heyday. The band is made up of veteran local musicians Melissa Brausch, John Chicoine, Mike Holtz, Dan Ingenthron, Mike Vanier and Lindsay Weinberg, who recreate the spirit of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, the late Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

The band will perform both the biggest hits and deep cuts from Fleetwood Mac’s extensive catalog.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich. Tickets can be bought online at the Sandwich Opera House’s website.