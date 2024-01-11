Take the family ice skating at one of these outdoor rinks in northern Illinois

Children skate along the Dixon Park District ice rink in this Shaw Local file photo from last January. The rink is expected to open for the 2024 season as soon as temperatures allow. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

If ice skating isn’t already part of your family’s winter traditions, make it a point in the coming weeks to visit one of several local rinks. You don’t have to drive into Chicago or the suburbs to enjoy the benefits of ice skating (it’s great exercise) while spending time in the beautiful outdoors with family and friends.

Here are a few local outdoor rinks to check out this season. As always, operating hours are weather dependent, so it’s a good idea to call before heading out.

Dixon Park District

The Dixon Park District’s outdoor ice rink is located at Page Park, 1 Page Park Drive. The beautiful park offers skate rentals, subject to availability, provides a warming shed and always has music playing to keep the festive vibe going. The ice rink had yet to open as of press time, but a spokesperson from the park district said the rink is expected to open as soon as temperatures remain consistently 30 degrees and below. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Hockey sticks and pucks only are allowed during designated times. For more information, visit dixonparkdistrict.com.

DeKalb Park District

Skaters enjoy the ice rink at Hopkins Park in DeKalb in this undated Shaw Local file photo. (Aimee Barrows)

The DeKalb Park District’s ice rink at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, is free to both residents and nonresidents. The rink is located in the park’s north parking lot. Make sure to bring your own skates, as no equipment rentals are available. Benches are available for spectators. Ice hockey is permitted during select hours. Temperatures must remain below 20 degrees for several days to allow park district staff to make ice. For more information and hours of operation, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.

Echo Bluff Park

Disco lights accompanied by music fill the ice rink at Echo Bluff Park in Spring Valley in this Shaw Local file photo from 2022. (Scott Anderson)

The ice rink at Echo Bluff Park, which is located off Route 29 between Spring Valley and DePue, is available for both skating and hockey. Check the website for open skate and “stick and puck” times. The cost to skate is $5 per person. In addition to regular skating hours, the ice rink has special lights and lasers during open skate on Friday nights from 5 to 9 p.m. Temperatures must remain in the mid-40s or below for the rink to operate. For more information, visit echobluff.org.

Morrison City Parks

Families enjoy skating on the ice rink in Morrison's Waterworks Park. The rink is open during park hours, weather permitting. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Local News Network)

The city of Morrison offers free ice skating at Waterworks Park, 503 W. Winfield St., which turns into Morrison Winter Park for the season. The rink is located on one side of the park’s tennis courts. Ice skating is free, and there are skates available to rent for free. The rink, which is not staffed, is open during park hours, weather permitting. The park also has a sledding hill, as well as sled rentals. For more information, visit the Morrison Winter Park page on Facebook.